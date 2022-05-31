ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Minnesota

By Scripps National
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
A tornado is believed to have damaged as many as 100 homes in a small Minnesota city.

The city of Forada was included in a Tornado Warning on Monday. Forada is about 135 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Officials sent out warnings for people to take shelter.

The mayor of the Forada told The New York Times that it took a direct hit.

The Times reports that there were no major injuries and no deaths reported.

However, more than 30,000 customers were still without power on Tuesday, according to poweroutage.us.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said crews are working to "restore power as quickly as possible around the state."

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

