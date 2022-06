Ethiopian food may not be as ubiquitous in the United States as, say, Mexican or Chinese food, but it has found a home in many pockets of the country — especially Washington, DC (via Food & Wine). And according to The Food Institute, the cuisine is steadily becoming more popular in America as consumers become more willing to experience new flavors. So for those who haven't yet chowed down on authentic Ethiopian grub, consider this a crash course.

