"On The Precipice"

Grow Benzie is all about finding the balance between healthful food and a rich, meaningful life. The community-forward organization has been around since 2008, and has since become a haven and partner for other local clubs, organizations, and nonprofits. In keeping with their mission of bringing folks together, they’re hosting a concert on June 10 with Sally Rogers and Claudia Schmidt, the dynamic duo known for folksy tunes, quirky humor, and incredible music. Rogers sings and plays guitar and Appalachian dulcimer—a lute-like instrument—while Schmidt combines music, poetry, and story in her performances. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and the concert starts at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. (You can find that door at 5885 Frankfort Highway, Benzonia.) Note: Proof of vaccination is required, and masks are optional. For tickets and more information, call Grow Benzie at 231-882-9510 or go to growbenzie.org/events.
A celebration of fly fishing, especially the Adams Dry Fly. Festivities include tying & casting instruction, tours of Mayfield Pond Park, fishing art & merchandise, live & silent auctions, live music, & microbrew tent. Proceeds of the event go to the nonprofit Kingsley Friends of the Library for educational, cultural, & social programming.
As part of the Empire Asparagus Festival, Glen Lake Community Library is hosting Ode to Asparagus. Join in the fun of hearing poetry dedicated to asparagus & be part of the audience who will select a poem for "Best in Show." If you wish to enter a poem, call the library for further info: 231.326.5361.
10am: Kick-yer-Assparagus 5K Fun Run/Walk. Noon: Recipe Contest in Township Hall, Front St., Empire. 2pm: Ode to Asparagus, Glen Lake Community Library. 12-6pm: Asparagus Eats on Front St. with food vendors, local breweries & music.
Enjoy appetizers from NOMAD & wine from Great Lakes Wine & Spirits in the galleries while getting a sneak preview of the new exhibitions: "Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein" & "Singulars: Work by Lynn Bennett-Carpenter." Live music from Chris Koury.
A multimedia arts exhibition with a mission to bring exposure, access, & community to rural artists - living, or connected to northern Michigan. Bring blankets & beach chairs for the grassy, courtyard seating. Call 231-882-9510 for details.
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
Created by the Glen Arbor Arts Center & Up North Pride. The PopUP turns the GAAC's front yard & parking area into open-air exhibition & music venues. The PRIDE PopUP is the first of three, summer pop-up events, & features work by studio artists who are LGTBQ aligned & others. IPR's Sound Garden Quintet will perform & converse about making music in unconventional settings. Exhibitors demonstrate on-site.
Anyone can stroll the main drag of a northern Michigan town like Petoskey, Gaylord, or Traverse City and find art galleries overflowing with impressive works. But for those who want some adventure—and to stretch their legs—Northern Express found a few “off-the-beaten-path” studios worth checking out as you explore the region. Whether you're a local looking for an out-of-the way day trip or an out-of-towner looking for real deal NoMi artisans, here are some spots that should not be missed. We’ve paired each studio with a nearby natural attraction that could be combined for a full day of creativity and natural beauty.
As much as we love the tchotchke, trinket, and T-shirt shops of old Up North, our dusty shelves and overstuffed drawers can no longer accommodate. If you’re in the same sinking boat this summer, how about commemorating your trip with something for your walls, your wrists, or your kitchen instead? These retailers offer a ton of fun and functional items that showcase some true North ingenuity, artistry, and style—most of which won’t even shrink in the wash after wearing.
May 27 – Aug. 18. An open-air exhibition of small work. Makers of all skill levels contributed their own versions of the traditional prayer flags in a wide variety of media. An opening reception will be held on May 27 from 5-7pm.
Offering three cycling events for those who like to explore the highways & byways of Benzie & Manistee counties. Choose from road bike tours of 62, 45 or 30 miles. Save $10 with Early Registration. After March 31, the price increases to $55 until the day before the rides.
A dive into the five TC eateries under Mission Restaurant Group’s umbrella. Whether it’s beer, Irish fare, BBQ, or fine dining, local boys turned business associates Greg Lobdell and Jon Carlson know how to make a restaurant shine. Under Mission Restaurant Group’s operation, the duo have five local eateries in Traverse City: North Peak Brewing Company, Kilkenny’s Irish Public House, Blue Tractor Barbeque, Mission Table, and Jolly Pumpkin Restaurant and Brewery. Soon, West End Tavern will be added to that list.
This food truck specializes in all things cheese—beer-battered cheese curds, mac & cheese, mac & cheese bites, five kinds of grilled cheese sandwiches—you get the picture. But the item even the lactose tolerant among us love most is its cheese-free Superfood Salad, contents: baby kale and mixed greens, pickled carrots and cukes, lemon quinoa, shredded purple cabbage, sweet potato chips, blueberries, and a scoop of avocado. Credit the cheesy-tasting but yet inconceivably-still-cheese-free (!) Cheba Sauce under which this salad of heroes is cloaked. A multi-layered salty, savory, spicy, and tangy delight, the Cheba Sauce is “simply” olive oil, lemon juice, garbanzo beans, water, garlic, turmeric, curry, cumin, garlic salt, onion salt, cayenne, mustard powder, and that B-vitamin powerhouse that both smells and tastes like—yet is not—parmesan cheese, nutritional yeast. The truck is open and drizzling that sauce at Petoskey’s Back Lot Beer Garden and Charlevoix’s The Back Lot through summer. Get summer hours at cheeseandcompany.com/locations.
Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for a bike ride to Suttons Bay & back from the parking lot in Greilickville behind Subway on M-22. It includes a coffee & bakery stop. Continues through Oct.
ART BEAT gallery tour runs June 4-11. Open daily, 11am to 5pm; Sun., 11am to 3pm. This three gallery tour explores all things creative in Elk Rapids. Visit all three galleries for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate. These include Blue Heron, Mullaly's 128 & Twisted Fish galleries. Meet artists & browse art.
Comments / 0