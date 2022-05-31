"On The Precipice"

Grow Benzie is all about finding the balance between healthful food and a rich, meaningful life. The community-forward organization has been around since 2008, and has since become a haven and partner for other local clubs, organizations, and nonprofits. In keeping with their mission of bringing folks together, they’re hosting a concert on June 10 with Sally Rogers and Claudia Schmidt, the dynamic duo known for folksy tunes, quirky humor, and incredible music. Rogers sings and plays guitar and Appalachian dulcimer—a lute-like instrument—while Schmidt combines music, poetry, and story in her performances. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and the concert starts at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. (You can find that door at 5885 Frankfort Highway, Benzonia.) Note: Proof of vaccination is required, and masks are optional. For tickets and more information, call Grow Benzie at 231-882-9510 or go to growbenzie.org/events.

BENZONIA, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO