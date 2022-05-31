Hopkins Westwind Concert Band performance on June 5 at Hopkins Center for the Arts
The Hopkins Westwind Concert Band returns to the Hopkins Center for the Arts for the first time in more than two years.
The performance begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. The program features “Jupiter” from “The Planets” by Gustav Holst, and a contemporary piece based on Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy.” Also included are a new work by Minneapolis composer Shelley Hanson and music from the Disney movie “Encanto.” Reservations are not required.
