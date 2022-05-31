What is openSUSE and who is it for?

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. If you're in the active, tech-savvy community known as makers, you know that the future has been here for some time. Thanks to 3D printers, artists and techies alike can create models on the screen and turn them into real objects with the press of a button. They're the ultimate creative tool, and the price has been the only thing keeping them out of the hands of curious kids -- until now. Toybox is a child-friendly 3D printer with all the functionality a budding maker needs with an interface that's easy enough for a child to use. And right now, it's 25% off.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO