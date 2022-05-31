ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

Student arrested for making threats at Midview East Intermediate

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVD7M_0fvkSCP300

A Midview student was arrested after he confessed to making threats to students and teachers at Midview East Intermediate on Monday, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office learned of the threat from a caller who said her son received threats on Snapchat.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office deemed the threat credible and the student who allegedly made the threats confessed.

The student named specific teachers and fellow students in the threat, deputies said.

The student was arrested and transported to the Lorain Juvenile Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

No further information has been released.

RELATED: Wellington student arrested for making threats against high school, police say

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 1

Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland teen arrested for online threat against Parma Senior High

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police arrested a 16-year-old Cleveland juvenile in connection to an online threat made against Parma Sr. High School abruptly closing the school Thursday. The male juvenile, who does not attend the school, sent a message via Instagram to a Parma High School student telling them...
PARMA, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Community holds vigil for teen beaten to death near I Promise School

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A stunned community came together Friday night for an emotional vigil remembering a high school student athlete who investigators say was beaten to death near the I Promise School in Akron. More than 100 people quietly filed onto the Firestoen Falcons’ baseball field, trying to comfort one another as they remembered […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Lorain County, OH
Lorain County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Lorain, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Live Tv#Midview#Directv#Hulu Live
Morning Journal

Elyria couple assaulted over dog fight, police report

A 21-year-old Elyria man is accused of assaulting his neighbors after their dogs were in a fight and his animal died, according to an Elyria police report. Christopher Johnson, who lives in the 100 block of South Carolina Avenue, was charged with two counts of assault by Elyria police May 29 and was released from the Lorain County Jail on a $2,000 bond earlier this week, according to police and jail records.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Elyria girl missing since May 28

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Helena Collins, who was reported missing on May 28. Police said Collins was last seen in the area of West River Road and Bond Street, just south of SR-57. Collins was described by police as approximately 5′9″...
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy