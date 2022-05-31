Student arrested for making threats at Midview East Intermediate

A Midview student was arrested after he confessed to making threats to students and teachers at Midview East Intermediate on Monday, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office learned of the threat from a caller who said her son received threats on Snapchat.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office deemed the threat credible and the student who allegedly made the threats confessed.

The student named specific teachers and fellow students in the threat, deputies said.

The student was arrested and transported to the Lorain Juvenile Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

No further information has been released.

