ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

Zephyrhills Grapples With Road Issues

By Max Zimmerman
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – A Pasco County Public Works representative says don’t hold your breath in fixing the gaping hole that has opened up on Morris Bridge Road. She said not to expect any updates on the project “for at least two weeks.”

On Friday a four-foot-wide hole developed in the northbound lane of the road which triggered the closure north of the Chancey Road intersection.

The closure’s north point is State Road 54.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wR1yi_0fvkRHmT00 Courtesy: Pasco County

Engineers are studying the hole before proceeding with any repair.

Two weeks ago a similar situation emerged on Chancey Road near 6th Street. According to the city, the work is to begin today to repair the hole on the county-maintained road. No timetable has been announced as to when that job will be finished.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }

Comments / 5

Related
businessobserverfl.com

Home buyers go to (bidding) war over Pasco County property

Tampa Bay home sellers don’t have to live near downtown Tampa or St. Petersburg anymore to make big-time bank. Sale prices have exploded in communities that barely qualify as suburbs, such as Odessa, a town of about 8,000 people in Pasco County that’s a 40-minute drive from Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Pasco County, FL
Government
Zephyrhills, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
Pasco County, FL
Sports
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Traffic
City
Zephyrhills, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Veto list: Riverwalk, airport make the cut in Citrus County

The budget also funds efforts to extend the Crystal River Airport runway. More than $40 million worth of Citrus County projects were slashed from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2022-23 budget, while other projects survived the knife. One that survived is $3 million for the City of Crystal River to complete...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

How to locate a public shelter

Citrus County emergency management officials remind you to have an evacuation plan in place before a crisis occurs. For more information on evacuation plans, visit https://www.ready.gov/evacuation. If you must evacuate, you are asked to look first at relocating with family, friends, or a trusted organization located outside the disaster area....
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasco County Engineers#Tampafp Com#National Headlines#The Free Press#Llc
hernandosun.com

Deceased person found in Spring Hill Aldi parking lot

A deceased person has been found this afternoon in a vehicle at the ALDI parking lot on Commercial Way / US 19 and Wendy Ct. According to PIO Michael Terry of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the medical Examiner has been notified and the HCSO Forensic unit is on the scene. This is a breaking story and more information will be published as it becomes available.
SPRING HILL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox13news.com

Bear found roaming downtown Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. - Floridians see all kinds of wildlife, but during an evening drive for Jonathan Anglin, he was surprised to see a bear in downtown Haines City. "Just saw a bear on the loose in downtown Haines City, no joke!! Y’all be careful out here," he wrote on Facebook, sharing the video of the bear.
floridapolitics.com

John Legg running for Pasco County Superintendent in 2024

The former lawmaker made his announcement after Kurt Browning said he will not seek another term. Former Sen. John Legg announced he will run for Pasco County Superintendent of Schools in 2024. “There is nothing more foundational to a child’s success than a great education and there is nothing more...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

PSTA's SunRunner service on schedule for fall launch

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg City Council members will get an update today on the ongoing SunRunner project, a fast bus service from the downtown area to St. Pete Beach. What You Need To Know. St. Petersburg City Council members will get an update today on the ongoing...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
hernandosun.com

Missing Juvenile – Jaydien Sobczak

Missing Juvenile – Jaydien Sobczak – 2022-15237. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public and our media partners in locating Missing JUVENILE, Jaydien Sobczak DOB/01-27-2005. Jaydien was last seen on 05-23-2022 at Weeki Wachee High School. Jaydien failed to get on the school...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
120K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy