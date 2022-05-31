Zephyrhills Grapples With Road Issues

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – A Pasco County Public Works representative says don’t hold your breath in fixing the gaping hole that has opened up on Morris Bridge Road. She said not to expect any updates on the project “for at least two weeks.”

On Friday a four-foot-wide hole developed in the northbound lane of the road which triggered the closure north of the Chancey Road intersection.

The closure’s north point is State Road 54.

Courtesy: Pasco County

Engineers are studying the hole before proceeding with any repair.

Two weeks ago a similar situation emerged on Chancey Road near 6th Street. According to the city, the work is to begin today to repair the hole on the county-maintained road. No timetable has been announced as to when that job will be finished.

