(Laurel Springs, NC) – Work has begun on a $29 million project to replace the Laurel Fork Bridge at milepost 248.8 in Ashe County, NC. A full park closure to all uses in the immediate vicinity of the bridge is expected to be in place the week of June 6, 2022. Work is expected to take over two years to complete, with a target completion date of November 2024.

1 DAY AGO