Owen Wilson sees '$4K worth of rims and tires STOLEN' off his Tesla while the $100K car was parked outside his mansion near the beach in Los Angeles... as crime continues to spike in the city

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Hollywood actor Owen Wilson was the victim of a grand theft auto robbery that occurred on Sunday.

According to TMZ, the 53-year-old Marry Me actor had his rims and tires stolen off his Tesla.

The electric vehicle was parked outside of his Santa Monica, California mansion on Saturday evening when the incident occurred.

The Midnight In Paris actor only found out about the crime the following morning.

The total cost for the stolen car parts was estimated to have been around $4,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XN2wz_0fvkQpSS00
Unfortunate incident: Owen Wilson was the victim of a robbery that occurred this past Sunday, according to TMZ; he is seen in 2019

It is not known what model Tesla the star has.

The Tesla Model X costs over $100,000, according to Motor Trend, though the model 3 can cost as low as $45,000.

The local police department was said to be investigating the incident as grand theft.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made in the case, and authorities are checking security cameras around the neighborhood.

Crime has spiked in Los Angeles.

In 2021, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported a total of 39,894 stolen vehicles compared to 34,003 in 2020- a staggering 17 percent surge.

Progressive Los Angeles DA George Gascon released a PSA in March offering residents 'tips' to avoid having their vehicles stolen - amid skyrocketing car thefts fueled in part by his soft-on-crime policies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v0Sym_0fvkQpSS00
The car: A stock image of a Tesla vehicle at Tesla's primary vehicle; the Tesla Model X costs over $100,000

Gascon finally addressed the spike in car thefts after months of headline-grabbing incidents - which have reached a 10-year high in the city, according to LAPD statistics - by saying he is planning on 'working with law enforcement' to hold car thieves accountable.

Meanwhile, Wilson talked about his career during an interview with Esquire.

'Sometimes it seems like life is being played by Gene Hackman in Hoosiers. Tough but fair. He's going to demand a lot, but if you play as a team and do your job, things work out,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KnlW0_0fvkQpSS00
Tough break: The media outlet reported that the 53-year-old performer had parked his Tesla outside of his Santa Monica home on Saturday evening and found that its rims and tires had been stolen the following morning

The performer admitted, however, that he often found himself in a position where the difficulties of life were particularly apparent.

'But of course sometimes life seems to be played by Tom Hardy in The Revenant, some nightmarish guy trying to kill you,' he stated.

Wilson then offered a bit of advice regarding life's harsher and less hopeful moments.

'When life's being played by that guy, you just gotta hang on and wait for it to pass,' he advised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hXQJk_0fvkQpSS00
He is often not in LA: Wilson attended the Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks home opener game at State Farm Arena in October in Atlanta

The performer also expressed that he was grateful for the opportunities he had been given over the past few decades.

'I've been in sort of a lucky place of feeling pretty appreciative of things. I know everything's kind of up and down, but when you get on one of these waves, you've gotta ride it as long as you can,' he said.

Although Wilson has a new focus in repairing his vehicle, he is also involved in the production of several upcoming feature films.

The performer is set to appear in the upcoming film Secret Headquarters, which is centered on a child who suspects that his father may be a superhero when he finds a secret lair underneath his home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJDLE_0fvkQpSS00
Major role: The actor is set to be featured in the horror-comedy feature Haunted Mansion, which is based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name; he is seen while working with Jennifer Lopez in 2019 on Marry Me

The movie will also star Michael Pena and Jesse K. Williams, and it is set to be released on August 5.

The actor is set to be featured in the horror-comedy feature Haunted Mansion, which is based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name.

Wilson was cast as a priest who is contacted by a single mother in an effort to exorcise a New Orleans mansion.

The movie, which will also star Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish and Danny DeVito, is scheduled to be released on March 10 of next year.

nom de plume
3d ago

So what? According to Seth Rogan he’s been robbed like twenty times and it’s no big deal, just the price of living in a liberal utopia that is LA.

Marjorie Morningstar
2d ago

Yes well you voted for all the Bull #$&@ dem laws. Enjoy the fruits of your votes.

Clint S
3d ago

sum Mexican now has new tires and wheels on his Honda...

Fox News

Los Angeles celebrity doctor identified as hiker found dead in park

A doctor whose clients included many celebrities has been identified as the hiker who died last weekend of a heart attack while at a Los Angeles park. Jay Goldberg, 53, worked at Cedar-Sinai's Beverly Hills facility as a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology, Fox Los Angeles reported. He was found after the Los Angeles Fire Department was called on May 29 to Will Rogers State Park for a hiker rescue.
