GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland police said a man wanted on a felony warrant of sexual assault of a child shot and killed a bail bond agent before shooting himself.Police said bond agents received information that Juan Carlos Lopez, 33, was staying at a hotel in Garland. Lopez was wanted for multiple counts of a felony warrant for sexual assault of a child. He had been out of jail on bond since September 2021, but his bond was revoked last month.When officers arrived on scene, they learned that multiple bond agents were at the scene and that they believed Lopez...

GARLAND, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO