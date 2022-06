AUGUSTA, Maine — There’s a poison in drinking water in Maine schools. You can’t see it. You can’t taste it. But you can test for it. It's lead. “The science on lead has been settled for decades. There is no safe level of lead exposure,” according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. "Lead is a toxic metal that can be harmful to human health, even at low exposure levels. Lead is persistent, and it can bioaccumulate in the body over time."

3 DAYS AGO