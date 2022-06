The search is underway to find the non-profit healthcare provider's next CFO. Baptist Health Chief Financial OfficerSteve Oglesby has announced he will be retiring following 30-years with the non-profit health system at the beginning of next year. Oglesby’s retirement will take effect on Jan. 6, 2023, and Baptist Health will conduct a nationwide search to find his successor.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO