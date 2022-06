COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drug dealer police believe was targeting children in Colorado Springs is in custody. Police shared some details on the case with the public on Friday, the arrest happened on Thursday. The Metro, Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, or MVNI, received an anonymous tip about someone selling illegal drugs out of a home. The suspect reportedly referred to his residence as “WESTSIDE ZATIX.” The home was in the 800 block of Santa Fe Street, the neighborhood is just west of Evergreen Cemetery.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO