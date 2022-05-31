ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

CN2 Picture of the Day – 4th Seed Wins It All!

cn2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – They were the 4th seed and yet they ended up...

www.cn2.com

cn2.com

CN2 Sports -Wednesday’s Sports Report

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Winthrop Basketball players continuing to win titles on the professional level. CN2’s Jeremy Wynder with who is picking up some new hardware. Plus a preview of some college summer baseball, Clinton College Golden Bears campus growth within the Athletics Department. Here is...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Day of Prayer Held in Fountain Park

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – People throughout South Carolina gathering in their communities on this Friday for a Day of Prayer. The Prayer at the Heart Organization is behind this effort hosted the event at Fountain Park in Rock Hill to pray during challenging times. Anna Gordon a...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Go on a Farm Adventure at Cherry Place Farm

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 Today takes us to a participating farm on the York County Ag+Art Tour where you’ll feel even closer to nature as you meet farm animals, pick strawberries and learn more about agriculture. Cherry Place Farm, a family ran farm and during...
ROCK HILL, SC
Fort Mill, SC
Fort Mill, SC
cn2.com

Make Each Step Count with National Trails Day at the Greenway

National Trails Day is a day service for hometown trails and the people who love them. Members and visitors are invited to hike, run, mountain bike, paddle or horseback ride to help reach a cumulative 1,000+ miles and cover all 40 miles of Greenway trail. Mileage may be tracked using...
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Digital Dashboard -Get Your Summer On with Reading Challenges & a City Auction

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In tonight’s Digital Dashboard, get your Summer on at the York County Library with the Summer Reading Challenge where children can earn prices for completing reading goals and at the end of the month Rock Hill will host its much anticipated auction where buyers can purchase anything from cars and trucks to tractors.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

“Homegrown & Homemade” at Baker Farm in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Ag & Art Tour for Eastern York County begins Saturday, June 4th. There are many stops on the tour. One stop, Baker Farm!. The family-owned farm focuses on heritage breed sheep!. At the stop visitors will find hand-made items, music, food, and...
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Today Show – Renee’s York County Ag+Art Adventure

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today, host Renee O’Neil heads down to several York County farms and locations on this weekend’s Ag + Art Tour!. The locations visited in the show are Olive’s Mud Puddle, Baker Farm, Cherry Place...
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Take a Mud Puddle Pottery Break During Ag+Art Tour This Weekend

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – CN2 Today continues making its rounds of some of the stops on this weekend’s York County Ag+Art Tour. Here CN2 Today visits with Debbie Whitsett of Olives Mud Puddle a Pottery/Art Store and Coffee House in downtown Fort Mill. Whitsett, a highly...
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

“Three Points at South End”- Future Development Coming to Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Rock Hill city leaders will soon announce plans for redeveloping the property near the intersections of Albright Road, Heckle Boulevard and Saluda Street in the city. City leaders say the Development group, Impact Change, led by Vincent James, will redevelop the area. The...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Final Call for York Police Chief Robinson

CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After eleven years of service City of York’s Chief Andy Robinson is retiring from law enforcement. The day was made bittersweet as Chief Robinson made his final call and saluted his fellow officers reflecting on his 25 years with the York Police Department.
YORK, SC
cn2.com

It’s Time For Us To Say Goodbye – A Family Business Comes To An End

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than 45 years in business and a lifetime of memories Bowers Used Parts and Cars in Lancaster County was a staple in the community and operated with love until it lost it’s patriarch back in 2019. As you can imagine, he is very missed and as hard as it is for the family, it’s time to say goodbye now to the business as well.
LANCASTER, SC
cn2.com

A Study Abroad Trip to Help Ukraine

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Although the war between Russia and Ukraine is happening on the other side of the world. Some USC Lancaster students aren’t letting the distance stop them from helping. A group of 9 students and 3 faculty members just returned home from a study...
LANCASTER, SC
cn2.com

Permanent Supportive Housing Is Here

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Catawba Area Coalition for the Homeless or – CACH for short – says it has now located the first Permanent Supportive Home located on Maple Street in Rock Hill. When a single person is homeless there are fixed costs –...
cn2.com

Police Investigate Threat Made to Lancaster Wal-Mart

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster Police are looking for who is responsible they say for calling in a threat to the Wal-Mart in Lancaster. Lancaster Police say around 8 P.M Thursday, June 2nd the Lancaster Police Department was contacted by a Wal-Mart employee who said the store got a call about a threat of a shooting.
LANCASTER, SC
cn2.com

Investigation into Wal-Mart Threats Continue

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A scary night for shoppers at area Walmart Stores. Lancaster Police are looking for a caller who threaten the Wal-Mart in Lancaster. Police say around 8 pm Thursday, June 3, the Lancaster Police Department was contacted by a Wal-Mart employee who said the store got a call about a threat of a shooting.
LANCASTER, SC

