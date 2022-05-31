CN2 Picture of the Day – 4th Seed Wins It All!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Obviously training for a 100 Miler is not one of those things you can just get up and do any day. Did you catch that – a 100 Mile Race. Meet the York County man who is doing just that and what inspired him to lace up his running shoes.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Winthrop Basketball players continuing to win titles on the professional level. CN2’s Jeremy Wynder with who is picking up some new hardware. Plus a preview of some college summer baseball, Clinton College Golden Bears campus growth within the Athletics Department. Here is...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – People throughout South Carolina gathering in their communities on this Friday for a Day of Prayer. The Prayer at the Heart Organization is behind this effort hosted the event at Fountain Park in Rock Hill to pray during challenging times. Anna Gordon a...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 Today takes us to a participating farm on the York County Ag+Art Tour where you’ll feel even closer to nature as you meet farm animals, pick strawberries and learn more about agriculture. Cherry Place Farm, a family ran farm and during...
National Trails Day is a day service for hometown trails and the people who love them. Members and visitors are invited to hike, run, mountain bike, paddle or horseback ride to help reach a cumulative 1,000+ miles and cover all 40 miles of Greenway trail. Mileage may be tracked using...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In tonight’s Digital Dashboard, get your Summer on at the York County Library with the Summer Reading Challenge where children can earn prices for completing reading goals and at the end of the month Rock Hill will host its much anticipated auction where buyers can purchase anything from cars and trucks to tractors.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Ag & Art Tour for Eastern York County begins Saturday, June 4th. There are many stops on the tour. One stop, Baker Farm!. The family-owned farm focuses on heritage breed sheep!. At the stop visitors will find hand-made items, music, food, and...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today, host Renee O’Neil heads down to several York County farms and locations on this weekend’s Ag + Art Tour!. The locations visited in the show are Olive’s Mud Puddle, Baker Farm, Cherry Place...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Real Estate Company associated with David Tepper and the Panthers Organization is filing Chapter 11 – getting out of the Rock Hill deal officially. (As of our deadline the City of Rock Hill and Rock Hill Mayor have not commented.) York...
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – CN2 Today continues making its rounds of some of the stops on this weekend’s York County Ag+Art Tour. Here CN2 Today visits with Debbie Whitsett of Olives Mud Puddle a Pottery/Art Store and Coffee House in downtown Fort Mill. Whitsett, a highly...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Rock Hill city leaders will soon announce plans for redeveloping the property near the intersections of Albright Road, Heckle Boulevard and Saluda Street in the city. City leaders say the Development group, Impact Change, led by Vincent James, will redevelop the area. The...
CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After eleven years of service City of York’s Chief Andy Robinson is retiring from law enforcement. The day was made bittersweet as Chief Robinson made his final call and saluted his fellow officers reflecting on his 25 years with the York Police Department.
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than 45 years in business and a lifetime of memories Bowers Used Parts and Cars in Lancaster County was a staple in the community and operated with love until it lost it’s patriarch back in 2019. As you can imagine, he is very missed and as hard as it is for the family, it’s time to say goodbye now to the business as well.
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we watch the war unfold between Russia and Ukraine – the Ukrainian President saying 20-percent of his country is now under Russian Control – many of us might have lingering questions about what is happening thousands of miles away. The Lancaster...
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Although the war between Russia and Ukraine is happening on the other side of the world. Some USC Lancaster students aren’t letting the distance stop them from helping. A group of 9 students and 3 faculty members just returned home from a study...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Catawba Area Coalition for the Homeless or – CACH for short – says it has now located the first Permanent Supportive Home located on Maple Street in Rock Hill. When a single person is homeless there are fixed costs –...
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster Police are looking for who is responsible they say for calling in a threat to the Wal-Mart in Lancaster. Lancaster Police say around 8 P.M Thursday, June 2nd the Lancaster Police Department was contacted by a Wal-Mart employee who said the store got a call about a threat of a shooting.
TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A scary night for shoppers at area Walmart Stores. Lancaster Police are looking for a caller who threaten the Wal-Mart in Lancaster. Police say around 8 pm Thursday, June 3, the Lancaster Police Department was contacted by a Wal-Mart employee who said the store got a call about a threat of a shooting.
