CN2 Picture of the Day – 4th Seed Wins It All!

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than 45 years in business and a lifetime of memories Bowers Used Parts and Cars in Lancaster County was a staple in the community and operated with love until it lost it’s patriarch back in 2019. As you can imagine, he is very missed and as hard as it is for the family, it’s time to say goodbye now to the business as well.

LANCASTER, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO