A report has new details on MJF’s contract with AEW, his negotiations with the company and more. As you almost certainly know by now, MJF has been having issues with AEW around his contract that led to questions about his appearance at Double or Nothing. Despite some serious drama throughout the weekend, he did end up appearing for his match with Wardlow, which he lost and then was stretchered out of the arena. He is set to appear on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite to speak.

