Fayetteville, AR

Snap of the Day: May 2022 Winner

By Crystal Martinez
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Congratulations to Shelby Sever of Rogers! Shelby is our 7UP Snap of the Day contest winner for the month of May.

Her photo was captioned, “Safety first! Maisie fetches a stick in Beaver Lake while wearing her life jacket”

You can submit a photo for a chance to win next month by visiting our website.

