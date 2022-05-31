Snap of the Day: May 2022 Winner
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Congratulations to Shelby Sever of Rogers! Shelby is our 7UP Snap of the Day contest winner for the month of May.
Her photo was captioned, “Safety first! Maisie fetches a stick in Beaver Lake while wearing her life jacket”
You can submit a photo for a chance to win next month by visiting our website.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0