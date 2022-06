Democrats are unifying behind one candidate for the new 44th District New York state Senate seat. Standing in front of the Schenectady County Board of Elections Friday, Thearse McCalmon said she is moving aside so that Michelle Ostrelich can be the Democratic candidate for the 44th District Senate seat. The district drawn by a court-appointed special master includes Saratoga County as well as the City of Schenectady and the Town of Niskayuna.

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO