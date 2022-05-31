Max Lewis Short

June 4, 1987 — The Shenandoah First Christian Church, located on Third Street, will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 20. The church’s 31st annual homecoming, a major event in the life of the church, will be observed. Guest speaker will be Dr. John O. Humbert, general minister and president of the Christian Church.
June 3, 1965 — Last Tuesday evening, approximately 120 4-H Club members, leaders and parents were present at the Springfield Elementary School for the annual 4-H Share-the-Fun contest. The first place in the senior division went to Leah Dinges for a piano solo. Second place winners were Susie Foltz...
LURAY, May 31 — With his hand laid upon a Bible his late mother once gave him, the Honorable Kenneth L. Alger II became the newest member of the bench in the 26th Judicial District during his investiture proceedings at the Page County Courthouse on Tuesday. Nearly 150 crammed...
June 2, 1911 — Mr. McKim, who is one of the contractors putting in the extension in the water system, says that if nothing unforeseen happens the work will be completed by the last of June. The work is found to be a stubborn and difficult one but is...
SHENANDOAH, June 1 — In one of the most thrilling games of the spring season, the top-seeded Page County Panthers came from behind to capture a 3-2, walk-off win over #4 Clarke County in a Region B semifinal on Wednesday. The Eagles jumped on the board first, posting two...
Comments / 0