The main reason people die after using opioids is that they have trouble breathing. In the UK, there were 140,863 adults who went to treatment for opioid use in 2020/21. Opioid use is still a major cause of early death, as it was a factor in 3,726 drug-related deaths last year. Opioid abuse kills through suffocating.

