NC State star guard Terquavion Smith pulls out of NBA draft, will return for Wolfpack

By Jonas Pope IV
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

Terquavion Smith, who created a lot of buzz at the NBA draft combine in Chicago earlier this month, announced Tuesday morning that he will return to N.C. State for his sophomore season. Smith made the announcement in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“The job’s not done,” Smith said in the video. “Let’s get to work.”

Smith, a projected first-round pick, thanked his agency and N.C. State fans for being supportive as he went through the draft process.

“Last year is in the past,” Smith said. “This year is fitting to be a movie. Let’s go to work.”

Smith threw up the Wolfpack hand sign and the video ended with “I’m back” on the screen.

Last season, the Greenville native was second on team in scoring, averaging 16.3 points per game for the Wolfpack. He was named to the ACC All-Rookie team at the conclusion of the season. He started 25 games, shooting 36.9% from 3-point range. He also averaged 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals.

When Smith entered his name in the NBA draft, he hired an NCAA certified agent, which provided him with the option to return to school.

During his first scrimmage at the NBA draft combine, the 6-foot-3 guard scored 17 points in 26 minutes. He added five rebounds and two steals. Prior to the scrimmages, he shot 18-for-25 (72%) in a 3-point shooting drill.

Later at the combine, Smith watched from the stands in street clothes. His agent advised him he had shown enough and didn’t need to play in another scrimmage.

Last week, Smith worked out for NBA scouts during a pro day his agent set up in Los Angeles, and on Sunday he took part in a workout for the Charlotte Hornets .

Now N.C. State fans will wait on a decision from guard Dereon Seabron , who also attended the NBA draft combine.

The deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA draft and maintain their eligibility for college basketball is 11:59 p.m. on June 1.

