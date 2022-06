Thermwood announced four $2,000 renewal scholarships awarded to dependents of associates. Olivia Lopez is the daughter of Daniel and Tena Lopez of Holland. She is a graduate of Southridge High School. She has been a member of the National Honor Society, Business Professionals of America, Freshman Mentor Program, Christian Motorcyclists Association, and tennis team. She is also passionate about creative writing. She plans to major in Forensic Science at Maryville University in the fall.

