Lloyd Gulley

The April R. Love Foundation has awarded $3,000 in scholarships to students Eva Davis, Montavius Eason, and Richard Ware. Foundation Vice-President Magigor Love said the scholarship program aims to help students with the cost of furthering their education and that selected students represent the core principles of the Foundation’s mission. “The April R. Love Foundation works with community partners to promote activities, programs, and initiatives that encourage health and wellness, education, and charitable emphasis within the community,” Love said. “These students represent those values. We hope the scholarships can provide additional aid with the cost of their education, as well as show them that within our community people give back to value education, and someday they can pay it forward.”
Comments / 0