Hope, AR

Lloyd Gulley

By April Lovette
swark.today
 4 days ago

Lloyd Gulley age 69 of Hope, Arkansas passed...

swark.today

swark.today

Halbert "Buddy" Cox

Mr. Halbert "Buddy" Cox, age 75 of Spring Hill, Arkansas, passed away Monday May 30, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. Buddy was born September 5, 1946 in Hope, AR to Noah and Edna Olds Cox. Buddy was a retired mechanic for Anthony Timber and a Vietnam Army Veteran. He...
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Pat Rhoads

Mrs. Pat Bright Rhoads, age 74 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Thursday June 2, 2022 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swark.today

Willette Jordan

It was Saturday, November 28, 1964 when Andrew Ann Colvin gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named, Willette Colvin. Willette was born in Temple, Texas and raised with her two brothers, Sam and Travis. She graduated with the Class of 1982 from George Washington High School in Denver, Colorado.
NASHVILLE, AR
swark.today

Patricia "Pat" Rapert

Mrs. Patricia "Pat" Rapert, age 79 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday May 31, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Patricia Ann Orasco Rapert was born on October 5, 1942 to Helen Mae and Louis Joseph Orasco in East St. Louis, IL. From that moment on Patricia accomplished everything she set her mind to.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Murray Awarded UAHT Honors Scholarship

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Taylor Murray has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $2,400 per academic year. Murray is a graduate of Arkansas High School. She is the daughter of Justin and Loryn Murray. Taylor plans to pursue an Associate of Arts degree in General Education at UAHT.
TEXARKANA, AR
swark.today

HPD Arrests: May 23-29

On May 26, 2022 at approximately 12:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Marissa Bailey, 28, McCaskill, AR. Ms. Bailey was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance- ecstasy. The arrest occurred in the 2400 block of North Hervey in Hope, AR. Bailey was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Davis, Eason, Ware Awarded April R. Love Foundation Scholarships

The April R. Love Foundation has awarded $3,000 in scholarships to students Eva Davis, Montavius Eason, and Richard Ware. Foundation Vice-President Magigor Love said the scholarship program aims to help students with the cost of furthering their education and that selected students represent the core principles of the Foundation's mission. "The April R. Love Foundation works with community partners to promote activities, programs, and initiatives that encourage health and wellness, education, and charitable emphasis within the community," Love said. "These students represent those values. We hope the scholarships can provide additional aid with the cost of their education, as well as show them that within our community people give back to value education, and someday they can pay it forward."
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Retirements announced by Hope Public Schools

Hope Academy of Public Service EAST instructor Jackie Brady, seated right, the one looking comfortable, retired from public education in May and was prompted "benched" by the faculty and HAPS Principal Dr. Carol Ann Duke, as HPS Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley looked on, with the gift of a custom reminder of her tenure at HAPS. Brady established the innovative project-based EAST program at HAPS and was named the Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Educator of the Year in April.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Curry's Community Outreach Ministry headquarters in Prescott hosts anti-bullying education session, cookout

A session of serious talk about the dangers of bullying and ways of ending it took place starting at 11 a.m. at Curry's Community Outreach Ministry on 606 Greenlawn. The first speaker was Rashalla Young, recent graduate with a degree in elementary education from Henderson State University. She spoke on several topics, emphasizing the need to avoid simply being a bystander when you see bullying occurring, urging the dozen teenagers in the audience to intervene instead. She also talked about the need to have high standards for who you choose to spend time with so as to avoid eing peer pressured into trying dangerous things. Positivity, she explained, was a way of approaching life that meant being more thankful and engaged with good experiences and learning as opposed to those that are sad or unpleasant. This technique helped her keep up her studies at Henderson despite two family tragedies that occurred during her first year.
PRESCOTT, AR
swark.today

Downtown Big Sound to light up late spring night at THE HUB.

Many merchants in Hope's downtown are staying open past 5 p.m. this evening. Just outside the Hope Hempstead Chamber of Commerce Headquarters a karaoke machine was midway through The Beatles "Abbey Road" side one as Southwest Arkansas Arts Council Executive Director worked on a canvas of the view up South Main.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Hope pool's opening day is June 4

Opening day is Saturday June 4, 2022. We will open at 12:00 pm and close at 6:00 pm. The pool's normal hours of operation are Monday-Friday 12:00 pm- 5:00 pm. Family night is Friday night from 7:00pm-9:00 pm. Saturday 12:00 pm- 6:00 pm. We are open for party reservations,...
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Big Sound Downtown draws 120 to hear Joe Purvis and the LLC Band Thursday night

Right at 7 p.m. last night the LLC band began its set. Lead vocalist, Hope native, legendary attorney and aide to President Clinton Joe Purvis was in good voice, taking the audience of as many as 120–by Klipsch Heritage Museum Association Exective Director Beckie Moore's count–through hits by Van Morrison, The Beatles, Wilson Pickett, Delbert McClinton and Kenny Chesney.
JONESBORO, AR

