Alabama State

Alabama teen Natalee Holloway vanished in Aruba, 17 years ago

By Jolyn Hannah
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JySEh_0fvkMmcz00

ALABAMA ( WRBL ) – It has now been 17 years since an Alabama teenager vanished while traveling abroad on a graduation trip. The day was May 30, 2005.

Natalee Holloway was 18-years-old when she disappeared in Aruba while celebrating her graduation from Mountain Brook High School in Birmingham.

The teenager’s disappearance sparked a massive search, including hundreds of volunteers, FBI agents, and the Dutch military, when she failed to show up for her flight home. That search for the missing Holloway would turn up empty, as would the many that would follow in the months and years to come.

Holloway had last been seen on the night of May 29, 2005, at a club, Carlos’n Charlie’s, in Oranjestad, Aruba. When Holloway was last seen, she was leaving the club in a car with a group of young men, identified as Joran Van der Sloot and brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe. Van der Sloot would develop as a primary suspect in Holloway’s case.

In the years since Holloway’s disappearance, the teen’s case has ignited international headlines, with numerous news specials dedicated to her disappearance being broadcast throughout the years.

But even with the massive amount of news coverage and the thousands of hours put in by investigators, Holloway’s case has never been solved and her family is still waiting for answers.

In 2012, Van der Sloot, was sentenced in Peru to serve 28 years in prison for the May 2010 killing of another young woman, 21-year-old Stephany Flores. Flores was killed on May 30, 2010, five years to the day of Holloway’s disappearance.

The body of Natalee Ann Holloway has never been found. She was declared legally dead in 2012. Today, Holloway would be 35-years-old, with her 36th birthday being later this year in October.

Comments / 5

Shawna Hitt
3d ago

It seems like just yesterday. I remember when this happened and watching in heartbreak as her mother fought so hard to find her. I pray she gets answers one day. She is one tough mama.

Reply(1)
5
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Family of rape witness told he was ‘dead meat’ before being shot fear his killer will never be found

The family of a victim who was shot after giving evidence to court for a rape trial has said they fear they will never see justice over his death. Abraham Badru was just 14 when he was handed a bravery award for helping rescue a woman who was being seriously sexually assaulted and later gave evidence in court against the suspects.He was shot dead outside his home twelve years later after living in fear of retribution from those he helped convict, staying indoors, covering his face and changing his name. Now, the victim’s family believe there is a “potential major...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joran Van Der Sloot
