Progress at Upcoming Pollo Campero on 355 in Gaithersburg

mocoshow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in January, we let you know that Pollo Campero would be taking over the location that was home to KFC until December 2020 at 426 N Frederick Rd in Gaithersburg. The exterior of the building appears to almost be...

mocoshow.com

rockvillenights.com

Tobacco King opens in Rockville

Has opened at 844-A Rockville Pike. The smoke shop offers tobacco, CBD, kratom, cigar, vaping and hookah products, supplies and accessories. There is a 20%-off grand opening promotion in effect. Tobacco King has locations throughout the region, but this is their first shop in Montgomery County.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Ladurée Paris Now Open in Bethesda

Ladurée Paris, located at 4808 Bethesda Ave, is now open. Permanent signage was installed on the building earlier this spring and on May 16th we were told that the French café and pastry shop would be opening in approximately two weeks. Ladurée Paris has U.S. locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, and currently has a pop-up/kiosk location inside of Montgomery Mall.
BETHESDA, MD
rockvillenights.com

Living on $3.7 million a year in Rockville, Maryland

Can you live on $3.7 million a year in Rockville? Brian Jung is doing it now. The successful YouTuber has a channel dedicated to videos on personal finance and cryptocurrency. His family came here from South Korea in the 1990s, one of many who have settled in a Rockville where the Asian community is now one of the economic engines of the city. CNBC took notice of Jung's acccomplishments, including his financial stake in Rockville Town Square's Gyuzo Japanese BBQ restaurant, in a new episode of its Make It: Millenial Money series.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Forest Estates Farmers Market in Silver Spring Returns Sunday, June 5

The Forest Estates Farmers Market at 10000 Woodland Dr. in Silver Spring returns this Sunday, June 5, after being closed the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The market runs from 10am-1pm. Additional details below per the market:. After two long pandemic years, the Forest Estates Farmers Market...
SILVER SPRING, MD
storereporter.com

Wegmans update, new development on Rockville Pike, HomeSense sets a date

Finally we’re seeing some real progress at Rockville’s Twinbrook Quarter commercial/residential development, future home of the much-anticipated Wegmans grocery store. Cranes have been out in full force on this stretch of Rockville Pike, where the wrecking ball soon will demolish empty buildings that once belonged to Pizza CS, Fuddruckers, Toosso, the Salvation Army Family Store and the Sheffield/Danker furniture warehouse. Sadly though, we’re still a long way off from welcoming Wegmans to Rockville — so long, in fact, that the grocery chain won’t even speculate about a potential opening date. As things stand now, a Wegmans spokesman tells us this store probably won’t even get started on construction until 2024.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Mexicue to Open its First MoCo Location on June 7

Last July we let you know that New York based Mexicue, which has a nearby location at 1720 14th St NW in DC, would be coming to 4733 Elm St. in Bethesda, the former site of Gusto Farm to Street. The Mexican restaurant has announced via social media that it will one opening on Tuesday, June 7th. The menu features tacos, bowls, shareable platters, margaritas and weekend brunch.
BETHESDA, MD
Source of the Spring

Willie T’s Seafood Shack to Open This Month

Willie T’s Seafood Shack is set to open this month in the former home of Andy’s Restaurant at 9326 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring, according to a report from Bethesda Beat. The location was supposed to open in April, but the opening date has been a “moving target,” John Tang, manager of Willie T’s in Springfield, Va., said to Bethesda Beat last month.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

NYC-Based Bakery and Cafe, maman, to Open Next Week in Bethesda

Back in March we let you know that NYC’s beloved French Bakery & Café, maman, would be expanding into the Washington, DC region with three new locations opening this year. Its first location will be in Bethesda Row at 7140 Bethesda Ln , replacing Le Pain Quotidien, and now we know that it will be opening on Monday, June 6th.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Lapu Lapu in Kentlands to Hold Soft Opening This Sunday

Lapu Lapu at 216 Market St W. in Gaithersburg has announced that they will be holding a soft opening this Sunday, June 5, from 7am-3pm. The new restaurant is be taking over the 325 square foot storefront that was formerly home to Tex-Mex restaurant Peppers, located next to Vasili’s in the Kentlands. It will specialize in breakfast sandwiches and will have a few tables available for outdoor seating.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Taste of Wheaton Returns on June 12

The Taste of Wheaton will return after a two-year hiatus with a full day of food, music and activities for all ages from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at Marian Fryer Plaza in Downtown Wheaton. Kids rides and activities are free, with food and drinks available for purchase from local Wheaton restaurants. Marian Fryer Plaza is located at 2424 Reedie Plaza adjacent to the Wheaton Triangle Business District. Participating Wheaton restaurants in the Taste of Wheaton will include Frank’s Burger Place, Green Plate Catering, Hollywood East Café, IHOP, Los Cobanos, Methi Indian Restaurant, Nando’s Peri Peri, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Nut House Pizza and Terra Mare Restaurant.
WHEATON, MD
fox5dc.com

Gordon Ramsay to open 'bottomless' pizza restaurant in DC

WASHINGTON - World-famous chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing a new restaurant to D.C. that is a dream come true for pizza lovers. The restaurant, which will be called Street Pizza, is expected to open in D.C. sometime during the winter of 2022. It will be located at 501 7th Street Northwest, in D.C.’s East End neighborhood, and will be a short walk away from Capital One Arena and Chinatown.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Jolly Yolly Kids is Coming to Montgomery Mall

Jolly Yolly Kids is coming to Westfield Montgomery Mall, according to report by WTOP. The 8,000+ square ft. indoor play space will have playgrounds, party rental space, and an art studio. Per Jolly Yolly:. “Jolly Yolly Kids is an indoor play and learning center for children aged 13 and under....
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Garden Bros Circus in Gaithersburg Now Through June 12

The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will be at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds (501 Perry Pkwy, Gaithersburg) from June 2-12. Attractions at the show include, “Crazy Cossacks Riderz, Human Slingshot, Wheel of Death, Human Cannonball, Motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, Showgirls Hanging from their Hair, Olympic Gymnasts, the Funniest Clowns, and Back Flipping Dogs as seen on America’s Got Talent.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery Parks Announces June Special Events and Programs

Montgomery Parks has announced its June line-up of special events. Celebrate Father’s Day, Juneteenth, Pride Month, and more at Montgomery Parks!. Roots to Rock | Saturday, June 4 | Columbia Local Park. Celebrate National Trail Days with the Roots to Rock youth mountain bike ride at Columbia Local Park...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Aldermen Make Changes To Frederick City Food Truck Regulations

They can operate in more places and more hours. Frederick, Md. (KM) – In a unanimous vote on Thursday, the Frederick Board of Aldermen approved an amendment to the city’s ordinance covering food trucks. Economic Development Director Richard Griffin says the amendment allows food tucks to operate on non-residential property from 9:00 AM until 9:00 PM each day with the owner’s permission.
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Silver Spring Blues Week Begins on June 8th

Silver Spring Blues Week will return as a mostly in-person, 10-day event from Wednesday, June 8, through Saturday, June 18, concluding with a star-filled lineup for the 13th Silver Spring Blues Festival on June 18. The event is presented by Silver Spring Town Center, Inc. The festival was not held in person for the past two years due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Germantown Flea Markets Returns This Saturday, June 5

The Germantown Community Flea Market is the place to find bargains and treasures. There’s something for everyone – toys & games – fashions and footwear – antiques and collectibles, lawn mowers and bicycles. You can search for your favorite CDs or books, discover kitchen gadgets you never knew you needed, jewelry to go with your favorite outfit – all kinds of things that you just can’t live without — and all at bargain prices! And the first bargain you find is when you come in – there is no admission or parking fee.
GERMANTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Feasty Crab Opens Today in Derwood

Feasty Crab opens today at 16811 Crabbs Branch Way (the former location of Red, Hot, & Blue) in Derwood. Red, Hot, & Blue closed permanently back in July of 2019 after serving the Derwood area for 30 years. After almost two years of inactivity, Feasty Crab signage was put up in April 2021. The menu features oysters, snow crabs, scallops, crawfish, mussels, and various Cajun sides and desserts. The restaurant is open Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm and Friday & Saturday 11am-10pm and is currently hiring.
DERWOOD, MD
mocoshow.com

The St. James to Take Over Old Washington Sports Club Location in Bethesda

The St. James, a sports, performance training, wellness and entertainment brand, today announced that it will open its second Performance Club in Downtown, Bethesda in the winter of 2022. It will be moving in to 6828 Wisconsin Ave., the location that was previously home to Washington Sports Clubs until it closed in the summer of 2020. The St. James Bethesda Performance Club will extend the brand’s “Train Like an Athlete” experience first introduced at the Springfield Flagship Complex in fall 2018 and earlier this year at Reston Town Center.
BETHESDA, MD

