Destiny USA “Shopper” Uses Stolen Credit Card to Buy Jewelry

By Kathy Whyte
KISS 104.1
KISS 104.1
 3 days ago
New York State Police are looking for a man who used a stolen credit card to buy around $9,000 in jewelry. The white man is seen on surveillance footage from the Kay...

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

