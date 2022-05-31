ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Important iPhone features that work even with NO battery life – full list

IPHONES come packed with many clever features – and some of them work even when your device is out of battery.

When compared with older models, the lithium-ion batteries in today’s iPhones are impressive – but hardly everlasting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GcyBn_0fvkM9U100
iPhones come packed with clever features – and some of them work even when your device is out of battery. Credit: Alamy

Thankfully, Apple has thought about this, so that even if your iPhone has no battery juice left, you can still access a few important features.

You Can Still Use Find My

Despite a dead iPhone, you can still access the "Find My' tool to locate your device – even for several hours after it dies.

This is also the case if someone steals your iPhone and turns it off.

What's more, if you have enabled 'Activation Lock', you can use 'Find My' even if someone factory resets your iPhone.

To set this up, go to your iPhone's Settings > Your Profile > Find My.

And if you want to be able to find your lost device on a map, you need to make sure that Location Services is turned on.

To do this, go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services, and turn it on.

Once you locate your device, you are able to track it, and either lock it, wipe it or tell the police

You can still access Express Card Transactions

Another cool feature you can use on your iPhone regardless if it's dead or not is 'Express Card Transactions'.

This feature lets your iPhone give you access to your car keys, home keys, a payment, or a transit card.

To set Express Mode for transit on your iPhone, go to your Settings and then Wallet and Apple pay.

Tap on Express Transit Card, select a transit or other payment card and authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode.

To turn Express Mode on or off for a pass or key, open your iPhone and then the Wallet app.

Hit the pass or key, and then the More button.

If given the option, turn Express Mode on or off – if you don't see this option, hit on Express Mode.

And then from the menu: Tap a pass or key to turn Express Mode on, or tap None to turn Express Mode off.

Finally, authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode.

