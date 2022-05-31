ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will NYC’s Impending Foie Gras Ban Be Overturned? Some Chefs Hope So

By Erika Adams
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city’s foie gras ban is set to take effect in November — but NYC chefs who favor the fine-dining staple aren’t reworking their menus just yet. The New York Post reports that chefs including Marco Moreira of French spot Tocqueville in Union Square are holding out hope that the incoming...

Eater

You Won’t Have to Eat Your P.F. Chang’s From a Plastic Takeout Container Much Longer

More details are out about New York City’s first full-service P.F. Chang’s. According to a spokesperson, the Chinese American restaurant chain is slated to open at 113 University Place, near 13th Street, this fall. The restaurant will operate out of a 7,000-square-foot space that spans three floors, with updated music, lighting, and staff uniforms as part of an allegedly “exciting” brand refresh. P.F. Chang’s made its Manhattan debut earlier in the pandemic with two takeout and delivery restaurants, located in the Financial District and Midtown East.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Lebanese Restaurant Run by a Mother-Son Duo Debuts in Cobble Hill — and More Openings

More than two years into the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants across the city continue to open their doors, sometimes because their concepts could be adapted to the new normal, but more often because their owners saw no other choice but to forge ahead. Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including Lebanese spot Nabila’s, the Chinese-influenced Ye’s Apothecary bar, and Roberta’s Montauk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

8 Tongue-Tingling Hunan Restaurants in NYC

Fiery servings of mapo tofu, beef tendon swimming in chile oil, and peanut-y kung pao chicken can be found in nearly every neighborhood these days as Sichuan has gradually become NYC’s most popular Chinese cuisine. But for diners craving a wallop of heat, it should not be forgotten that Hunan cuisine is even hotter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
