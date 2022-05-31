ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worker falls 11 stories to her death at South Florida condominium

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

West Palm Beach, FL - A female construction worker fell 11 stories to her death from the balcony of a South Florida condominium on Saturday.

Police say the construction worker, identified as 23-year-old Delores Yamilety Martinez-Ponce, fell from a 13-floor balcony of a West Palm Beach condominium complex on Saturday.

Martinez-Ponce was working for a flooring company at the La Clara condominium construction site when she fell around 9 a.m.

Martinez-Ponce fell to the second floor and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials still don’t know what caused the fall and say Saturday’s incident is still under investigation.

Police and the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

