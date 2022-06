Hawley, MN — You can’t start the day without breakfast, and you can’t start the annual Hawley Rodeofest without Breakfast on the Farm! Celebrating 150 years of agriculture in Clay County, the 21st annual Hawley Lions Breakfast on the Farm will take place this Saturday, June 4th from 7am until Noon. However, the breakfast is actually moving off the farm this year, according to Keith Aakre of the Hawley Lions. Due to logistics, Breakfast on the Farm will be held at RDO, which will still provide plenty of space and shelter.

HAWLEY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO