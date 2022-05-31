ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie Municipal Court proceedings listed from May 25, 2022

Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, May 25, 2022:

Marilyn Y. Alvarenga, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license May 4, $124.

Alene Bridges, Sun Prairie, auto following too closely May 4, $124.

Wesley J. Byers, Madison, non-registration of motor vehicle May 9, $98.80.

Christopher G. Coffey, Madison, operating a motor vehicle without insurance May 4, $124.

Kiarra N. Cook, Sun Prairie, deviating from laned traffic, $98.80; unreasonable and imprudent speed violation, $136.60; violation of red traffic control signal, $98.80; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124 and reckless driving, $313; all occurred April 24.

Shawna M. Davidson, Madison Wash., speeding on highway or street within the city limits April 23, $124.

Jennifer N. Davis, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended May 5, dismissed.

Joseph M. Dunn, Sun Prairie, defective speed indicator April 13, $98.80.

Andrew A. Edgecomb, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended May 3, $124.

Keily J. Galo Barerra, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended April 26, $124.

Raymond T. Hinman, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn April 27, $98.80.

Jennifer L. Kubik, Sun Prairie, inattentive driving April 20, $187.

Jinmei Liu, Sun Prairie, obey traffic officer-sign, $98.80; non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80; speeding on highway or street within city limits, $124; operating motor vehicle by permittee without authorized person, $124; all occurred April 19.

Chaya A. Miller, Madison, non-registration of motor vehicle May 3, $98.80.

Delmar R. Mineard Jr., Sun Prairie, defective speed indicator April 19, $98.80.

Yexelis R. Navarro Lumbi, Whitewater, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license May 9, $124.

Tavone E. Newell, Stoughton, operating while suspended May 4, $124,

Shirley K. Norman-Johnson, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits, $98.80.

Adam I. Opp, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits, $98.80.

Hayli M. Phelps, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct April 24, $187.

Armando Reiz Ugalde, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license May 3, $124.

Morgan A. Schramm, Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle April 25, $98.80.

Miguel Steward, Sun Prairie, retail theft March 25, $187.

Joel C. Theisen, Stoughton, retail theft March 25, $376; and operating while suspended, $124; both occurred March 14.

Dewayne Washington, Madison, non-registration of motor vehicle May 3, $98.80.

Moniki U. Woods, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct April 22, $187.

Aaron T. Young, Sun Prairie, owner’s liability for failure to stop after accident May 7, $124,

—Compiled by Chris Mertes

