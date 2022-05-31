Sun Prairie Municipal Court proceedings listed from May 25, 2022

Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, May 25, 2022:

Marilyn Y. Alvarenga, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license May 4, $124.

Alene Bridges, Sun Prairie, auto following too closely May 4, $124.

Wesley J. Byers, Madison, non-registration of motor vehicle May 9, $98.80.

Christopher G. Coffey, Madison, operating a motor vehicle without insurance May 4, $124.

Kiarra N. Cook, Sun Prairie, deviating from laned traffic, $98.80; unreasonable and imprudent speed violation, $136.60; violation of red traffic control signal, $98.80; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124 and reckless driving, $313; all occurred April 24.

Shawna M. Davidson, Madison Wash., speeding on highway or street within the city limits April 23, $124.

Jennifer N. Davis, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended May 5, dismissed.

Joseph M. Dunn, Sun Prairie, defective speed indicator April 13, $98.80.

Andrew A. Edgecomb, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended May 3, $124.

Keily J. Galo Barerra, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended April 26, $124.

Raymond T. Hinman, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn April 27, $98.80.

Jennifer L. Kubik, Sun Prairie, inattentive driving April 20, $187.

Jinmei Liu, Sun Prairie, obey traffic officer-sign, $98.80; non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80; speeding on highway or street within city limits, $124; operating motor vehicle by permittee without authorized person, $124; all occurred April 19.

Chaya A. Miller, Madison, non-registration of motor vehicle May 3, $98.80.

Delmar R. Mineard Jr., Sun Prairie, defective speed indicator April 19, $98.80.

Yexelis R. Navarro Lumbi, Whitewater, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license May 9, $124.

Tavone E. Newell, Stoughton, operating while suspended May 4, $124,

Shirley K. Norman-Johnson, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits, $98.80.

Adam I. Opp, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits, $98.80.

Hayli M. Phelps, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct April 24, $187.

Armando Reiz Ugalde, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license May 3, $124.

Morgan A. Schramm, Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle April 25, $98.80.

Miguel Steward, Sun Prairie, retail theft March 25, $187.

Joel C. Theisen, Stoughton, retail theft March 25, $376; and operating while suspended, $124; both occurred March 14.

Dewayne Washington, Madison, non-registration of motor vehicle May 3, $98.80.

Moniki U. Woods, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct April 22, $187.

Aaron T. Young, Sun Prairie, owner’s liability for failure to stop after accident May 7, $124,

—Compiled by Chris Mertes