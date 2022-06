GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Painful bloating, frequent diarrhea, severe joint pain, brain fog and depressed mood. These are all symptoms of an autoimmune condition called celiac disease. It damages the small intestine, and is only treated with a gluten-free diet. If it’s not caught early, celiac can cause a host of other health problems. Doctors say it can cause an increased risk for intestinal cancers, infertility and miscarriages, neurological issues and osteoporosis. Jenny Levine Finke, of Greenwood Village, has suffered from celiac disease for 10 years. “I think at first when you’re diagnosed, it comes as a relief like, ‘Oh, I finally...

