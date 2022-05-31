ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Update to schedule delays Harding Pike construction in Belle Meade

tn.gov
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Work on US 70S/SR 1/Harding Pike West to repair the bridge over Sugartree Creek will begin Tuesday night, May 31, weather permitting. Jamison Construction LLC crews will be repairing the wingwall at the northeast corner of the bridge and replacing the...

www.tn.gov

tn.gov

Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Ariens Company to Establish Operations in Lincoln County

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Ariens Company officials announced today the company will invest $38 million to locate its new manufacturing and warehouse facility in Tennessee. Headquartered in Brillion, Wisconsin, AriensCo will create 369 new jobs in...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
tn.gov

TWRA Issues Memorial Day Holiday Boating Report

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports there were two boating related fatal incidents during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Both incidents occurred in the evening on Monday, May 30. One incident involved a collision between a pontoon boat and personal watercraft (PWC) on South Holston Lake in Sullivan...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
tn.gov

Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Nine New Site Development Grant Recipients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today nine new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $7.6 million. The grants are designed to help communities achieve Select Tennessee site certification and prepare industrial sites for economic development projects. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Tennessee State Parks Host National Trails Day Hikes Saturday, June 4

Tennessee State Parks will celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday, June 4 with free guided hikes at all 56 state parks. The events come as National Trails Day celebrates its 30th anniversary and Tennessee State Parks celebrate their 85th anniversary. One of the parks, Radnor Lake State Park, will hold...
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

State Accepting Applications For TBI Director Appointment Process

The State of Tennessee invites applications from qualified individuals for the position of Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI, an independent agency of state government, is the primary criminal investigative agency for Tennessee. The TBI, upon request of the District Attorney General, is responsible for investigating crimes at the request of District Attorneys General as well as assisting local law enforcement in major and technical investigations. The TBI has original jurisdiction to conduct investigations into illegal drugs, victimization of children by computer or other electronic devices, human trafficking, fugitives, public corruption, official misconduct, organized crime, domestic terrorism, Medicaid fraud, fire and explosives, and patient abuse. The Director is responsible for administering the Bureau as its chief executive officer and oversees an annual budget of over $123 million. The bureau consists of more than 700 employees statewide, of which approximately two-thirds are commissioned law enforcement officers. TBI is organized into eight major divisions: the Criminal Investigation Division, the Drug Investigation Division, the Forensic Services Division, the Technology and Innovation Division, the Administrative Services Division, the Training Division, the Criminal Justice Information Services Division, and the Medicaid Fraud Control Division. Learn more about the TBI at www.tn.gov/tbi. The director is appointed by the governor from a list of three nominees submitted by a five-member nominating commission. The director serves for a term of six (6) years from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2028.
TENNESSEE STATE

