Pittsburgh, PA

Behind the scenes at WESA and WYEP

By Boaz Frankel
nextpittsburgh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe visit the studios of WESA and WYEP to find out what it takes to bring public radio to...

nextpittsburgh.com

CBS Pittsburgh

'We did what we needed to do:' William Penn Tavern makes the move to Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After nearly two decades of business in Shadyside, the William Penn Tavern has relocated. The long-time Shadyside bar now exists on Butler Street in Lawrenceville. It had to relocate after the building's landlord put in a new business. "We did what we needed to do to keep my 20 employees employed and came down to Lawrenceville, took over an existing establishment, and made our own place out of it," said Richard Rattner, the owner. Rattner said nothing about the restaurant has changed, just the location.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

By the slice: 'PizzaFest' features 7 Pittsburgh pie artisans

Artisans will create pie masterpieces at GoodTaste! Pittsburgh’s “PizzaFest – A Slice Of Delish!” on June 12 at East End Brewing, Co. in Larimer. “PizzaFest is really popular,” said show producer Dee Weinberg. “They come up with some wonderful combinations for pizza.”. There will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 questions with WDVE's Randy Baumann about his 'Ramble' show

After a two-year hiatus caused by covid, “Randy Baumann’s Ramble” is back. Baumann, the popular host of the WDVE Morning Show on 102.5 FM, is an accomplished musician, keyboard player and guitarist. Each year he invites fellow Pittsburgh musicians to join him on stage to perform songs drawn from the canon of Bob Dylan and the legendary group The Band and other songs they’ve inspired over the years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Irwin disc jockey still spinning ’50s, ’60s tunes in his 80s

When George Reccelle was growing up in McKeesport in the 1950s, he listened to legendary Pittsburgh disc jockey George “Porky” Chedwick on the Homestead radio station WAMO and fell in love with the music he heard. “He played mostly African-American music on WAMO. He was a groundbreaker for...
IRWIN, PA
pghcitypaper.com

LGBTQ icon Joe King on Pittsburgh Pride, coming out, and Billy Porter

Joe King is determined to make sure this year's Pride events return the city to its former glory. Following a few years of controversy after the dismantling of the Delta Foundation, which formerly hosted the largest Pride event in the city, King says the LGBTQ community and Pride "suffered greatly and sort of fractioned off." Now, the local icon will be helping to bring Pittsburgh Pride Revolution to the local LGBTQ community as its emcee.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Small Pittsburgh gay bar still stands, despite big development

The north side of Penn Avenue, between 15th Street and the base of the 16th Street Bridge in the Strip District, is a construction zone, with a chain link fence blocking the sidewalk and yellow caution tape encircling an abandoned shopping cart at the east end of the block. Just past multiple orange traffic cones sits the identity-obscuring, small glass block facade of the Real Luck Cafe, commonly known as Lucky’s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh ranked country's 4th cloudiest city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is one of the cloudiest cities in the country, according to a new ranking.Polaris and the Weather Channel ranked Pittsburgh fourth on the list after Youngstown, Detroit and Syracuse. The data pulled by the Weather Channel comes from over 600 cities and nearly 22,000 data points, Polaris said. The data crunches daily records from sunrise to sunset over a three-year period. According to KDKA meteorologists, in the first 100 days of 2022, Pittsburgh saw only four sunny days while 46 were partly cloudy and 48 were mostly cloudy. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Eric Clapton removes Pittsburgh stop from tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton's Pittsburgh show has been removed from his tour.Clapton was supposed to perform at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 16, but his website now says he'll be at TD Garden in Boston on that night. Tickets were supposed to go on sale for the Pittsburgh show next week. A spokesperson for the arena told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the only information she had was that "the routing changed."Before Clapton dropped his Pittsburgh show, he was scheduled to perform on the same day as Elton John, who is playing at PNC Park.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny graduating class stands at 697

Nearly 700 seniors from North Allegheny High School were set to receive their diplomas June 3, making it one of the largest graduating classes in recent years. “Pending the way you look at the numbers, it’s a tie for the sixth largest,” according to Brandi Smith, school district public relations and communications specialist.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards recognize top high school musicals

Aspiring stars of tomorrow were recognized for their talents at the 31st Annual Pittsburgh CLO Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater on May 28 in Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center. Named for the legendary song-and-dance man and Pittsburgh native, the awards recognize excellence in high school musical...
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
theincline.com

🤤 June 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup

🍔 Back to the Foodture is expanding with a food trailer. They’ll be celebrating this and their one year anniversary in Southside with Back to the Foodture Day on June 8 with a real Delorean. The eatery plans a downtown location later this year. 🍞 Baked True North...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Brew Gentlemen heads Downtown, Acrospire plans move to iconic Shaler spot, and more beer news

After hosting a grand reopening for its renovated taproom last winter, Braddock’s Brew Gentlemen is debuting a Downtown beer garden at the U.S. Steel Tower Plaza. A collaboration with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, the spot will be open throughout the summer. There, you’ll be able to sip the company’s flagship beer, General Braddock’s IPA, along with seasonal offerings and a variety of quaffable lagers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
bizjournals

Port Authority of Allegheny County to undergo name change and rebranding

The region's largest transit agency will soon go by a new name and undergo a rebranding effort. That's according to a press release from the Port Authority of Allegheny Country, which serves as the public transit operator for the city of Pittsburgh and surrounding areas via its dozens of bus lines and several light-rail routes that connect downtown to the South Hills.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

