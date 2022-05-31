'I Forgot': 9th Gun Of Year Seized, Traveler Arrested At Newark Airport Checkpoint

An Ocean County, NJ man said he forgot he had a loaded gun in his carry-on bag after a TSA officer at Newark Airport spotted it, authorities said.

They didn't say where the New Egypt man was headed when the 9mm Glock 43 pistol showed up on an X-ray monitor at a security checkpoint at the start of the Memorial Day weekend on Friday.

It was the ninth firearm found by the Transportation Security Administration this year at Newark Liberty International Airport checkpoints, TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

“Responsible gun owners know where their firearm is at all times. It’s an important part of being a responsible gun owner," said Thomas Carter, TSA’s federal security director for New Jersey. "You don’t toss it into a bag that you plan to take to the airport."

Port Authority police arrested the traveler and confiscated the gun.

Passengers can travel with firearms only in checked baggage and if they're properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter, Farbstein noted.

Firearms must be unloaded in a hard-sided locked case that's packed separately from ammunition, she said.

The locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website: Transporting Firearms and Ammunition (TSA.gov)

Or watch this video:

Thinking of traveling with a firearm? Watch this short, informative video to learn more.

TSA

Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into the thousands of dollars, depending on various circumstances, Farbstein said. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits.

You can find the penalties here: Civil Enforcement (TSA.gov)