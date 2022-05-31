"Cold-blooded whim": Authorities make arrest in 1984 killing linked to notorious mobster Whitey Bulger
A suspect in the 1984 killing of a South Boston man that authorities say was linked to mobster James "Whitey" Bulger's control of the drug trade in the neighborhood is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. Michael Lewis, 61, faces a first-degree murder charge in Suffolk Superior Court in connection...
BOSTON, Mass. — Officials have identified the 39-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Dorchester Monday night. Earnest Sims, of Boston, was pronounced deceased at an area hospital after Boston Police responded to a stabbing on Beauford Lane just before 9:00 p.m. No arrests have been made at...
CHELSEA, Mass. — A Revere man is accused of attempting to traffic a woman to an undercover police officer in Massachusetts. Juan Vanegas, 31, who introduced himself as “Juan Diaz” to the officers, was charged in the Chelsea District Court with one count of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.
By MARK PRATT Associated Press BOSTON (AP) - The suspect in a nearly four-decade old killing in South Boston that authorities have linked to notorious mobster James "Whitey" Bulger and his iron-fisted control of the drug trade in the neighborhood was held without bail on Tuesday. Michael Lewis, 61, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder at his arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court in connection with the July 1984 shooting death of Brian Watson, whose body was found along a New Hampshire highway about two months after he disappeared. Lewis "adamantly denies the allegations and looks forward to his day in court," defense attorney...
CONCORD, N.H. — Investigators on Thursday released images of a vehicle in an effort to identify the driver as part of an ongoing investigation into the deaths of husband and wife who were found fatally shot in Concord, New Hampshire, last month. Police are searching for the person who...
BOSTON — Two convicted felons from Massachusetts were arrested in connection with the sale of ghost guns, homemade firearms that are unregistered and untraceable. Federal prosecutors say Zachary Zella, 29, of Dudley, and Mickie Simmons, 31, of Brookfield, sold four 9mm ghost gun pistols – one of which had a Gamo laser sight – six magazines and 55 rounds of ammunition to a confidential source three times between March and May.
Vermont State Police have arrested a man on a murder charge in the 2019 death of a woman following the identification of her remains. The arrest comes three years after the woman told authorities "she feared for her life." Deven Moffitt, 32, of Bennington, was taken into custody on a...
At about 8:03 PM, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a call for shots fired in the area of 621 Dudley Street (Mary Hannon Playground). Upon arrival, officers canvassed the area and discovered ballistic evidence inside of the playground and ballistic damage to...
BOSTON — A person has suffered ‘life-threatening injuries’ following a shooting that took place shortly after 10 p.m., according to Boston Police. The shooting took place at the corner of Fenelon Street, and Washington Street. The person was taken to an area hospital, according to police. No...
BOSTON – A California man has been charged with allegedly groping two women on a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Boston on Tuesday. One female passenger reported that Jairaj Singh Dhillon, 42, of Modesto, California, who was sitting next to her touched her thigh and groin while she was taking care of her baby. She called for help and said, "This man just groped me." A second female passenger, who was sitting across the aisle from Dhillon said he grabbed her groin and buttocks when she stood up in the aisle. The flight crew then moved Dhillon to another part of the plane. When the plane landed in Boston, he was escorted off the plane by police and arrested. Dhillon said he was sleeping at the time, claiming that he took an Ambien to help him sleep and any physical contact was accidental.Dhillon faces two counts of abusive sexual contact . He has been held without bail and has another hearing Thursday to see if he will be released before trial. If convicted, he could face three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
MANCHESTER, NH — A Goffstown man was sentenced to 34 years to life in prison in the 2017 shooting death of Ian Jewell, 18, a Manchester Memorial High School senior, who was shot in the chest in Goffstown during what police call a drug deal gone bad. Jaiden Ciruzzi,...
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
On June 1, 2022 around 3:15 pm Boston Police and Boston EMS responded to what sources say is a domestic dispute in Boston’s South End. Reportedly, a person was stabbed during the dispute near 767 Tremont Street. Officers from District D4 confirmed a female party stabbed a male party. Sources on scene say the female claims the stabbing was an act of self defense.
BOSTON (WLNE) — A federal appeals court has overturned a 2013 Providence murder conviction. The three-judge panel United States Courts of Appeals First Circuit overturned the conviction of Leron Porter, who was convicted of the 2011 murder of 17-year-old Tiphany Tallo. The panel found that the prosecutor unlawfully did...
SPRINGFIELD — Jurors in federal court are deliberating after a trial over a lawsuit filed by a woman who says the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and a Baystate Health doctor were responsible for the death of her unborn son while she was behind bars in 2013. Lidia Lech,...
WOBURN – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Woburn Chief of Police Robert Rufo have confirmed that Keith Forbes, 45, of Wakefield was arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on one count of rape of child in connection with assaulting a 15-year-old female while he was an employee at Extra Innings in Woburn in 2008.
A person was critically shot overnight at Washington and Fenelon intersection in Dorchester shortly after 10:03 p.m. on Thursday. Officers from both B-3 and C-11 along with Boston EMS responded to the initial call, where they found the male victim suffering from a serious gun shot wound. The Homicide Unit, along with B-3 Detectives, Command Staff, Crime Scene Response Unit, K-9s and others responded to the call after they were notified of the severity of the victims injuries. The Police K-9s could be seen searching the area as Detectives processed the scene, photographing and collecting evidence.
