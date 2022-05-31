ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

"Cold-blooded whim": Authorities make arrest in 1984 killing linked to notorious mobster Whitey Bulger

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect in the 1984 killing of a South Boston man that authorities say was linked to mobster James "Whitey" Bulger's control of the drug trade in the neighborhood is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. Michael Lewis, 61, faces a first-degree murder charge in Suffolk Superior Court in connection...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 23

WWII Army Veterans Daughter
3d ago

need to bring the gangsters back to clean the cities up of corruption. And Biden.😉

Reply(10)
8
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim identified in fatal Dorchester stabbing

BOSTON, Mass. — Officials have identified the 39-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Dorchester Monday night. Earnest Sims, of Boston, was pronounced deceased at an area hospital after Boston Police responded to a stabbing on Beauford Lane just before 9:00 p.m. No arrests have been made at...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Human trafficking suspect arrested in undercover operation in Revere

CHELSEA, Mass. — A Revere man is accused of attempting to traffic a woman to an undercover police officer in Massachusetts. Juan Vanegas, 31, who introduced himself as “Juan Diaz” to the officers, was charged in the Chelsea District Court with one count of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.
REVERE, MA
CBS Boston

Arrest made in 1984 killing linked to Whitey Bulger

By MARK PRATT Associated Press BOSTON (AP) - The suspect in a nearly four-decade old killing in South Boston that authorities have linked to notorious mobster James "Whitey" Bulger and his iron-fisted control of the drug trade in the neighborhood was held without bail on Tuesday. Michael Lewis, 61, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder at his arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court in connection with the July 1984 shooting death of Brian Watson, whose body was found along a New Hampshire highway about two months after he disappeared. Lewis "adamantly denies the allegations and looks forward to his day in court," defense attorney...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
City
South Boston, MA
City
Manchester-by-the-sea, MA
State
West Virginia State
Boston 25 News WFXT

Feds: Mass. men arrested after ghost guns, rifle parts, ammunition seized

BOSTON — Two convicted felons from Massachusetts were arrested in connection with the sale of ghost guns, homemade firearms that are unregistered and untraceable. Federal prosecutors say Zachary Zella, 29, of Dudley, and Mickie Simmons, 31, of Brookfield, sold four 9mm ghost gun pistols – one of which had a Gamo laser sight – six magazines and 55 rounds of ammunition to a confidential source three times between March and May.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Adult Female and Juvenile Male Arrested on Firearm Charges in Dorchester

At about 8:03 PM, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a call for shots fired in the area of 621 Dudley Street (Mary Hannon Playground). Upon arrival, officers canvassed the area and discovered ballistic evidence inside of the playground and ballistic damage to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
Person
Whitey Bulger
CBS Boston

California man charged with groping woman on redeye to Boston

BOSTON – A California man has been charged with allegedly groping two women on a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Boston on Tuesday. One female passenger reported that Jairaj Singh Dhillon, 42, of Modesto, California, who was sitting next to her touched her thigh and groin while she was taking care of her baby. She called for help and said, "This man just groped me." A second female passenger, who was sitting across the aisle from Dhillon said he grabbed her groin and buttocks when she stood up in the aisle. The flight crew then moved Dhillon to another part of the plane. When the plane landed in Boston, he was escorted off the plane by police and arrested. Dhillon said he was sleeping at the time, claiming that he took an Ambien to help him sleep and any physical contact was accidental.Dhillon faces two counts of abusive sexual contact . He has been held without bail and has another hearing Thursday to see if he will be released before trial. If convicted, he could face three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Suffolk Superior Court#Da
liveboston617.org

Suspect in Custody After Search Warrant Leads to the Recovery of Three Firearms, Ammunition, Drugs, and Cash in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Man Stabbed in Boston’s South End on Wednesday

On June 1, 2022 around 3:15 pm Boston Police and Boston EMS responded to what sources say is a domestic dispute in Boston’s South End. Reportedly, a person was stabbed during the dispute near 767 Tremont Street. Officers from District D4 confirmed a female party stabbed a male party. Sources on scene say the female claims the stabbing was an act of self defense.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Gang Unit Arrest Man on Firearm Charges following a Call for a Person Shot

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

Federal appeals court overturns murder conviction in 2011 Providence shooting

BOSTON (WLNE) — A federal appeals court has overturned a 2013 Providence murder conviction. The three-judge panel United States Courts of Appeals First Circuit overturned the conviction of Leron Porter, who was convicted of the 2011 murder of 17-year-old Tiphany Tallo. The panel found that the prosecutor unlawfully did...
liveboston617.org

Man Remains in Critical Condition After Being Shot in the Head Overnight

A person was critically shot overnight at Washington and Fenelon intersection in Dorchester shortly after 10:03 p.m. on Thursday. Officers from both B-3 and C-11 along with Boston EMS responded to the initial call, where they found the male victim suffering from a serious gun shot wound. The Homicide Unit, along with B-3 Detectives, Command Staff, Crime Scene Response Unit, K-9s and others responded to the call after they were notified of the severity of the victims injuries. The Police K-9s could be seen searching the area as Detectives processed the scene, photographing and collecting evidence.
BOSTON, MA
CBS News

CBS News

475K+
Followers
56K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy