Ankeny, IA

Ankeny Community Aquatic Centers to Open

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Ankeny, IA) -- Community pools in Ankeny officially open this week. Cascade Falls and...

KCCI.com

The latest on the deadly shooting outside of Ames church

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
AMES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Small Iowa town wages annexation war against Ankeny's expansion plans

Alleman — a small central Iowa city of around 450 people — wants to more than double its territory by annexing unincorporated land.Why it matters: Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme told Axios the move would help protect the town from Ankeny's rapid expansion efforts. Specifically, the unincorporated area Alleman wants to claim would prevent Ankeny from building an estimated 2,000 homes. Driving the news: Polk County supervisors on Monday rejected Alleman's request for support of its proposal to annex nearly 1,970 acres, an effort the city says has the consent of almost 81% of the area's landowners.Supervisors cited concerns that Alleman's...
ANKENY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 2nd, 2022

(Fairfield, IA) -- A judge has granted the change of venue request for one of the two teens accused in the murder of a Fairfield Spanish teacher. The judge agreed to move the first-degree murder trial of Willard Miller outside of Jefferson County. Miller is accused in the beating death of Nohema Graber last November. The new location for the trial hasn’t yet been determined. The other teen charged in the case -- Jeremy Goodale -- is also asking for a change of venue.
FAIRFIELD, IA
City
Ankeny, IA
Ankeny, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Government
Ankeny, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Sports
KCCI.com

Iowa governor reacts to deadly shooting in Ames

GRINNELL, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is speaking out on thedeadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames. "It's just a senseless attack on those innocent people," said Reynolds. She knows there are still questions to be answered, but one thing is clear. "It was a targeted attack," she...
AMES, IA
Axios

Des Moines to build Iowa's first recreational boulder facility

A recreational boulder facility and an interactive ball wall will be constructed in Des Moines' Cohen Park in the coming year, city Parks and Recreation department spokesperson Jennifer Fletcher tells Axios. Why it matters: It'll be the first time such sports equipment is added to a public park system in...
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa Army National Guard soldier was victim of deadly Ames shooting

Shooter also was a member of the Iowa Army National Guard. Spc. Eden M. Montang, who joined the Iowa Army National Guard in August 2019, was one of the two victims killed in the deadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa, on June 2, according to a news relase from the Iowa Army National Guard.
AMES, IA
#Aquatic#Parks And Rec#Swimming
ktvo.com

1 dead in Mahaska County worksite accident

NEAR OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has died after getting pinned by a piece of construction equipment at a worksite in Mahaska County. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a worksite along Highway 92. The construction worker, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, was repairing a bridge when...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa is Home to a Fun Inflatable Water Park on a Lake [WATCH]

Iowa is home to several awesome waterparks. There's the legendary Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo and Adventure Bay at Adventureland in Altoona, but did you know there's an inflatable water park in Iowa?. Moravia, Iowa is home to a place called Honey Creek Resort, which describes itself as the "ultimate...
MORAVIA, IA
KCCI.com

Construction to reduce traffic at busy Ames intersection

AMES, Iowa — A busy stretch of road will be reconstructed in Ames starting on Monday. The city says the southwest corner of the intersection of 13th Street and Duff Avenue will be reconstructed, pending successful water main testing. The anticipated time to complete the project is about two...
AMES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines superintendent gets $200K vacation payout

Des Moines Public Schools superintendent Tom Ahart's accrued vacation will cost the district nearly $197,000, according to information obtained by Axios through a public records request.State of play: The payout for 1,341 hours is on top of the $307,000 in salary Ahart will receive for the last year of his contract.Other benefits like a car and cell phone allowance and medical insurance will cost the district at least another $121,000, the records show.The payout comes as the district was forced to make $9.4 million in cuts for the fiscal year that begins July 1.Catch up fast: Ahart — who was...
DES MOINES, IA
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
WDIO-TV

2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa. The Story County Sheriff's Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church. The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Leaking pipeline causes wastewater discharge into the Iowa River

ELDORA, Iowa — A leaking outgoing pipeline at the wastewater treatment plant in Eldora has led to treated but undisinfected wastewater being released into the Iowa River. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said that is because the leak forced the plant to re-route the treated wastewater around UV disinfectant equipment. That could lead to elevated e-coli levels.
ELDORA, IA
KCCI.com

New center will streamline emergency medical services for Des Moines hospital

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne Central Iowa is unveiling its new communications center and ambulance headquarters Wednesday. The MercyOne Communications Center will allow for all of MercyOne’s EMS operations and training to be centralized. MercyOne says prior to this new communications center, dispatch was spread over three...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Monday storms cause heavy damage in Boone, Hamilton counties

IOWA — Several rounds of storms moved through central Iowa Monday night causing damage in some parts of the state. Most of the damage was concentrated in north-central Iowa where straight-line winds are to blame for tree and structure damage in Boxholm, Williams, and Kamrar. Storm Damage Boxholm (Boone County) Damon sent us these photos […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Four Iowa motorcyclists die in separate holiday weekend crashes

Des Moines, IA- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that a man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock.
DES MOINES, IA
1230kfjb.com

Free Fishing Weekend in Iowa

Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 3rd, 4th, and 5th as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ “Free Fishing Weekend.”. Mike Stegmann, Marshall County Conservation Board Director, says the event is a great opportunity for both the young and old alike to get out and experience first-hand what fishing is all about.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Family, friends pay tribute to victims of Ames shooting

AMES, Iowa — Two young women lost their lives Thursday night while heading to a summer Bible study program. Authorities say Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, 33, shot and killed Eden Montang, 22, and Vivian Flores, 21, outside of Cornerstone Church. Both women were students at Iowa State University. Montang was a senior in the College of […]
AMES, IA

