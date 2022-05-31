Mount Sinai Leads Multi-Site Study Evaluating a Novel Intervention Designed to Improve Community Re-Entry Outcomes for Justice-Involved Individuals With Brain Injuries

Newswise — A new study led by Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) investigators in New York City has found that their computer vision tool effectively distinguishes rheumatoid arthritis (RA) from osteoarthritis (OA) in joint tissue taken from patients who underwent total knee replacement (TKR). The results suggest the machine learning model will help improve research processes in the short term and optimize patient care in the future. The findings were presented today at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) Congress 2022.

