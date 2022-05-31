ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mount Sinai Leads Multi-Site Study Evaluating a Novel Intervention Designed to Improve Community Re-Entry Outcomes for Justice-Involved Individuals With Brain Injuries

By Mount Sinai Health System
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — New York, NY (May 31, 2022) Researchers from the Brain Injury Research Center at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PADOC) and the Brain Injury Assocation of Pennsylvania (BIAPA), have launched a rigorous research study to reduce recidivism, or...

Newswise

Computer Vision Tool Improves the Ability to Distinguish Rheumatoid Arthritis from Osteoarthritis in Damaged Joint Tissue

Newswise — A new study led by Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) investigators in New York City has found that their computer vision tool effectively distinguishes rheumatoid arthritis (RA) from osteoarthritis (OA) in joint tissue taken from patients who underwent total knee replacement (TKR). The results suggest the machine learning model will help improve research processes in the short term and optimize patient care in the future. The findings were presented today at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) Congress 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newswise

Mount Sinai Brooklyn Awarded Advanced Primary Stroke Center Certification From The Joint Commission

Newswise — New York, NY (June 2, 2022) Mount Sinai Brooklyn has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval ® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Primary Stroke Center Certification. The hospital achieved this certification by meeting rigorous standards for achieving long-term success in improving outcomes for stroke patients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newswise

Breakthrough Omicron COVID-19 Variant Cases Don’t Impair Vascular Health Post-infection in Young Otherwise Healthy Adults

Newswise — Rockville, Md. (June 2, 2022)—New research finds vaccinated young adults who were diagnosed with COVID-19 during the “omicron wave” of late 2021 and early 2022 did not have lasting vascular impairment after active infection. The first-of-its-kind study is published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology.
ROCKVILLE, MD

