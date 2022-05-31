Man arrested for allegedly firing shots at City of Pittsburgh Environmental Services workers

WPXI - Henry Rainey A man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun at two City of Pittsburgh Environmental Services workers in Fairywood on May 23. Henry Rainey, 37, is facing several charges including aggravated assault. (Allegheny County Jail)

PITTSBURGH — A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly firing a gun at two City of Pittsburgh Environmental Services workers in Fairywood earlier this month.

Henry Rainey, 37, was taken into custody in the 100 block of Race Street in Stowe Township. He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Fairywood Street around 10:15 a.m. on May 23. Officers said that they discovered a City of Pittsburgh Environmental Services collection truck that had been struck by gunfire. The two city employees were uninjured in the shooting.

