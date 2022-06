We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. One of the best times of year is finally here: Each day is gets progressively longer, and the temperature has finally crept up high enough that it’s truly starting to feel like summer is well on its way. This means one thing — it’s time to get outside. Whether you have a tiny balcony or a large backyard, make the most of the season at home by upgrading your outdoor space with some lovely outdoor furniture. And contrary to popular belief, no, you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to create the ultimate outdoor oasis. We rounded up 10 of our favorite places where you can find gorgeous furniture and good prices. Now let’s get some fresh air!

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO