Missouri Cops Shoot Unarmed Pregnant Black Woman 5 Times: Report

By Zuri Anderson
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Police officers in Kansas City, Missouri reportedly shot a pregnant Black woman five times while investigating a suspected carjacking, according to The Kansas City Star .

Leonna Hale , a 26-year-old pregnant woman, reportedly had her hands up before cops opened fire on her the night of Friday, May 27, a witness who identified themselves as Shédanja , told reporters. Shédanja also filmed the horrific encounter, which shows Hale getting handcuffed as she bleeds on the pavement.

“One, two, three, four, five. I remember it because it didn’t stop. They shot five times,” the witness recounted, adding that her three kids were with her at the time.

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) confirmed two cops shot Hale after getting a call over an alleged armed carjacking, according to local news station KCTV . After obtaining a description and license plate, officers spotted the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of a dollar store near E 7th Street and Prospect Avenue. Officials say Hale, who was a passenger, got out of the car but fled into the parking lot, prompting officers to shoot her.

Shédanja claims the 26-year-old exited the vehicle with her hands up, and police ordered her to get on the ground. Hale allegedly told them she was pregnant and couldn't get down, the witness says. The pregnant woman also told police there was a gun in the car. Shédanja recalls Hale being backed up against the fence and taking a few steps before cops shot at her.

"She did not pull out a weapon on them," the mother of three says. "She did not even have a stick in her hand."

The male driver ran away from the scene, but officers pursued him and brought him into custody. MSHP, who's investigating the officer-involved shooting, says they located a handgun in the parking lot near the suspect vehicle.

Reporters say Hale was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition. No word on if she's facing charges.

Kansas City, Missouri Interim Police Chief Joseph Mabin provided a statement to KCTV about the incident:

"We never want to be in these type of situations. Not the public, as a police department. Anytime it happens is a blight on our community. I want to ensure the public the scene is secure. There’s no on-going threat. We’re committed to be 100% transparent. This is a holiday weekend. It’s time for friends. Not a time for violence."

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 61

Sue Lewis
4d ago

what are we going to do with these cops what the world coming to haven't said anything about the shooting at woman or we don't know if we going to press charges or not LOL what are you going to do to the cops that shot her

Reply
9
Christopher Kent
4d ago

"Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor."...?

Reply(10)
9
Mick Layton
3d ago

why does it have to specify the woman was black? oh I know to spur a reaction. they're trying to make it seem as if she was targeted just for her race. The sad thing is people would fall for it. Don't get me wrong I'm DEFINITELY not sticking up for the cop, but there's more to the story than what's being told, or the story is being so spun there's no truth to any of it other than a pregnant woman was shot

Reply(3)
2
