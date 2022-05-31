ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

Red Hot & Boom returns this year

WESH
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAltamonte Springs' Red Hot & Boom is returning this year after being canceled the...

www.wesh.com

WESH

Brevard County residents prepare for tropical storm force winds

COCOA, Fla. — Brevard County is one of our local counties under the Tropical Storm Warning. Right now, emergency officials are not activating any extra protocols. In the background of Cocoa Village, the dark clouds were brewing, but for some, they brought more relief than concern. "No, we're not...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

CPAP machine shortage causing people to lose sleep

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s not just baby formula in short supply, but life-saving medical devices too. For months, people have been waiting for a CPAP machine. It helps people who stop breathing while they sleep by pushing air through their airways. Now, the shortage is causing people to...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Preparations underway for PrideFest Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee is getting ready to hold its annual PrideFest once again. Jeremy Lanier and Chris May started dating just before the city began hosting it. “For us, it was something new and exciting and a great way for us to celebrate together,” said...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Biggest hurricane impacts by area in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a hurricane approaches the shores of Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties the biggest impacts are: Storm surges, tornados, beach erosion and coastal flooding. Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water along the coast as a storm makes its way onshore. If a storm surge...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Osceola County prepares for heavy rain, flooding

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency officials in Osceola County say just because you haven't experienced flooding in the past, that doesn't mean you won't in the future. They say flood risk isn't just based on history, it's also based on rainfall, water flow, flood-control measures, and changes from new development.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Special needs emergency shelters say now is the time to register

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — At Seminole County's Emergency Management warehouse, hurricane shelter supplies are being checked and prepared. In the building, which is near the Sanford airport, the county stashes everything needed to set up emergency shelters including supplies for those who have medical or special needs. Those residents...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

EXPLAINED: The system for naming hurricanes

ORLANDO, Fla. — In the last 15 years, the World Meteorological Organization twice had to rely on the Greek alphabet to name tropical systems. It happened in 2005 and again in 2020. But there was a problem:. Some of the letters of the Greek alphabet like Zeta, Beta, Eta...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Driver flees deadly Brevard County hit and run, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly Brevard County hit and run Friday night. Around 9:38 p.m., troopers say a vehicle traveling westbound on State Road 52 failed to remain in their lane. The vehicle collided with a bicyclist...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach searching for 3 involved in armed robbery

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for three people that were involved in an armed robbery at a business. If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a surveillance video provided by the Daytona Beach Police Department is a gold mine. It shows the three...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Why after the storm hits is the most dangerous time

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical systems pack a dangerous punch. But the danger isn't just from the storm itself. Research shows that death rates increase 33.4% for injuries after a hurricane and 3.7% for injuries after a tropical storm. Deaths from diseases and neurologic conditions also increase after tropical systems hit.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

