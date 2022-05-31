ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia counting on Josh Brooks at SEC Spring Meetings, schedule model among key discussions

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 4 days ago
Josh Brooks

DESTIN, Fla. — Second-year Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks will be taking a seat at the big boys’ table at the SEC Spring Meetings this week.

It’s the first time the meetings have been in person since 2019, with COVID leading to their cancellation in 2020 and a video-only mode in 2021.

And make no mistake about it, plenty will be on that table for Brooks and his colleagues to negotiate and deal with.

Along with the hot-button NIL topic that all of college football is working through, schedule models will also be a topic of discussion.

Kirby Smart makes his position clear on potential 9-game SEC conference schedule

Whether it ends up getting voted on this week, two future scheduling models have been touted as for what the future of SEC conference play would look like. One of those models would be an eight-game format, with one protected rivalry and seven rotating foes. The league currently plays eight conference games, with one cross-divisional game being protected and played on an annual basis. Georgia draws Auburn out of the SEC West as it stands. But in this system going forward, Florida would almost certainly be the protected rival for Georgia.
