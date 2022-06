Debora Lynn (Roberts) Hughes, 66, of Wellsville, KS, passed away at home, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Debbie was born October 24, 1955 in Gardner, Kan, to Wayne and Geraldine (Apple) Roberts, grew up on the family farm, and graduated from Gardner High School in 1973. With her sisters, she was a member of Gardner Bethel of Job’s Daughters. On April 14, 1979, she married the love of her life, J. Scott Hughes, at the First Presbyterian Church, Gardner. In 1983, she and Scott moved to Virginia where they lived in Staunton for 13 years, before moving back to Kan.

