DEBORA LYNN (ROBERTS) HUGHES

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebora Lynn (Roberts) Hughes, 66, of Wellsville, KS, passed away at home, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Debbie was born October 24, 1955 in Gardner, Kan, to Wayne and Geraldine (Apple) Roberts, grew up on the family farm, and graduated from Gardner High School in 1973. With her sisters, she was a...

JAMIE LEE KATHERINE MOORE-AMES

Jamie Lee Katherine Moore-Ames, originally from Gardner, KS, passed away peacefully at home on May 28th 2022 in Louisburg, KS surrounded by family. Services will be held at New Life Church, 17935 S. Moonlight Rd., Gardner, KS on Saturday, June 4th 2022; the visitation will be 10:00am – 12:00pm with funeral services directly following. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
GARDNER, KS
Wayne Joseph Presley

Wayne Joseph Presley, 57, Louisburg, Kan tragically passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 in a vehicle accident on Hwy 69 in Overland Park, Kansas. Wayne was born in St. Louis, Missouri on June 28, 1964 to Wayne Charles and Virginia Ann (Koester) Presley. He moved to Olathe, Kansas in 1976 and graduated from Olathe South High School in 1982. Wayne was a truck driver, crane and terminal operator at Wheeling Corrugating for 27 years. Wayne was also a Shop Steward for the Teamster Union Local 541 for 20 years. During Wayne’s career, he worked part-time for Growth Industries in Grandview, Missouri and was a truck driver for Marvin’s Tow Service in Gardner, Kansas. At the time of Wayne’s passing, he was working as a Terminal Operator for ITS Con Global in Edgerton, Kansas.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Jesse Blancarte 10k Memorial cycling event honors local Kansas cyclist

Cycling enthusiasts and competitive racers of all ages from children to Senior Citizens gathered on an unusual race track to compete with themselves and the fastest times. Men and women used all their physical strength, agility and mental stamina to whip down New Century Parkway at the NewCentury Air Center in Gardner, Kansas in 50 mile per hour fierce and brutal winds on the brisk morning of Sunday, May 29.
Legal Notice Edgerton City

On May 26, 2022, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2108 which adopted the Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve an amendment to the Edgerton Unified Development Code to include Article 13, Sections 13.3(B)(1) and 13.3(F)(1) regarding submittal deadlines. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.
EDGERTON, KS
Jason Lieb named new chamber CEO

The Gardner Chamber of Commerce announced Jason Leib as the organization’s new President & CEO starting May 31st, 2022. They said they chose him for the role because of his extensive experience as a successful entrepreneur, business owner and engaged chamber and community leader. The Chamber said Leib will...
GARDNER, KS
Farmer’s market opens

The Gardner Farmers Market opened Thursday, May 26. The season began with an overcast, rainy and chilly start to the Summer. Its hours run 4-7pm. every Thursday and it is located at Cornerstone Park next to the Gardner Aquatic Center and Johnson County fairgrounds. Staff photo by Lynne Hermansen.
GARDNER, KS

