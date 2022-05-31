DEBORA LYNN (ROBERTS) HUGHES

Wayne Joseph Presley, 57, Louisburg, Kan tragically passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 in a vehicle accident on Hwy 69 in Overland Park, Kansas. Wayne was born in St. Louis, Missouri on June 28, 1964 to Wayne Charles and Virginia Ann (Koester) Presley. He moved to Olathe, Kansas in 1976 and graduated from Olathe South High School in 1982. Wayne was a truck driver, crane and terminal operator at Wheeling Corrugating for 27 years. Wayne was also a Shop Steward for the Teamster Union Local 541 for 20 years. During Wayne’s career, he worked part-time for Growth Industries in Grandview, Missouri and was a truck driver for Marvin’s Tow Service in Gardner, Kansas. At the time of Wayne’s passing, he was working as a Terminal Operator for ITS Con Global in Edgerton, Kansas.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO