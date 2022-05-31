ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Minnesota

Cover picture for the articleA tornado is believed to have damaged as many as 100 homes in a small Minnesota city. The city of Forada was included...

MIX 108

A Minnesota Couple Was Killed In A Freak Accident At Wisconsin Campground

A group of people were at a campground along the Flambeau River in Northern Wisconsin last weekend sitting at a picnic table when a strong wind picked up and knocked over a tree landing on two of the three people sitting at the table. A group of fishermen in the area rushed to their aid but two of the people were declared dead at the scene by rescue personnel.
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
Minnesota Man Busted Tanning On Top Of Elementary School

There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
Twin Cities Man Dies After SUV Collides With Semi On Southern Minnesota Highway

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old Twin Cities man died Thursday morning after his SUV collided with a semi truck in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Highway 13 near Montgomery, which is roughly 55 miles south of Minneapolis. A Dodge Journey was going north on the highway when it collided head-on with a southbound semi. The SUV’s driver, Joshua Almendinger of Cottage Grove, was killed. The semi’s driver, a woman from Green Bay, Wisconsin, was not harmed. Investigators do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash. Almendinger was not wearing a seat belt.
Large fire burning at Fort Snelling in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A large fire burned at a building at Fort Snelling on Thursday afternoon. The fire is at one of the old officers' buildings that is being converted to veteran and low-income housing at the abandoned Upper Post at Fort Snelling. Workers will work to rebuild the structure, Minneapolis Fire Deputy Chief Kathleen Mullen said at the scene.
After More Than A Century, Southern Minnesota Restaurant Still Slinging ‘Dam’ Good Burgers, Pies

Originally published June 1 BLUE EARTH CO., Minn. (WCCO) — There’s a restaurant in southern Minnesota that’s been around for more than 100 years. And it’s pretty “dam” good, thanks in large part to the dam that sits next to it. “My sister lives two miles away from here and you can hear the roar of the dam from there,” David Hruska said. For more than a century, people have been drawn to the Rapidan Dam because of its sights and sounds. During that same time, they’ve also been drawn to the store next door because of its smells and sweets. David and his sister...
Amazing: Watch Car Drive on Footbridge Over in Wisconsin

This driver decided to take a shortcut and drive right over a pedestrian bridge in Wisconsin!. I'm actually surprised this story didn't end much, much differently. I mean, I'm not sure how much weight your usual pedestrian footbridge can support, but I'm guessing they're not designed for vehicles to drive across them, right?
How Long $1,000,000 in Retirement Will Last You in Minnesota

There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew Engeldinger

Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew. A mass shooting occurred at a firm in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on the afternoon of Thursday, September 27, 2012. The attack took place inside Accent Signage Systems, where a former employee walked into the firm's building and fired a Glock 199mmpistol. By the end of the day, five people were dead, including the gunman who committed suicide, and four others were injured, three of them critically. One of those critically injured died the following day, and another man succumbed to his wounds on October 10. It was the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota's history.
Man Seriously Hurt After SUV Rear-Ends Semi Trailer On I-94 In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is fighting for his life after he rear-ended a semi Friday morning in western Wisconsin, becoming pinned underneath the trailer. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened in a construction zone on westbound Interstate 94 near Wilson, which is about 65 miles east of Minneapolis. In an area where traffic was reduced to one lane, the driver’s SUV slammed into the back of a semi trailer. The SUV’s driver, a 55-year-old man from Eau Claire, had to be extricated from his vehicle. A medical helicopter flew the man to the Mayo hospital in Eau Claire. His injuries were described as “life-threatening.” The crash remains under investigation.
Falling tree kills Minnesota campers in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday.
This Was Named The ‘Most Beautiful Place’ In Minnesota 2022

There are many dazzling places to visit in Minnesota. I don't know how you could narrow it down to one, but recently this was named the 'Most Beautiful Place' in Minnesota. There are so many wonderful outdoor adventures to enjoy all around the state of Minnesota. In the southeast, you...
New all-time record set for Rainy Lake water level

Early Friday morning, the Rainy Lake water level rose higher than the 1950 record of 1112.95 feet, measured at Bear Pass and Fort Frances. After going down briefly, Rainy Lake officially surpassed the record level Friday afternoon. The water is expected to continue rising through at least mid-June. If there is normal to above-normal precipitation in June, the water could rise even longer.
This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
