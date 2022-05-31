ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revealed: 5 Attacking Targets for Chelsea Ahead of Thomas Tuchel's Rebuild

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRpcn_0fvkHJKf00

Five of Chelsea's attacking targets for next season have been revealed as Thomas Tuchel plans his squad rebuild ahead of the new season.

The sale was officially confirmed on Monday , putting an end to 19 years of success under Roman Abramovich as Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital's consortium took the reigns.

It was reported that Boehly and Clearlake are set to hand Thomas Tuchel £200 million in the transfer window to rebuild his squad this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F72ih_0fvkHJKf00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Now, Fabrizio Romano and Jacob Steinberg have revealed five attacking targets for Tuchel and the Blues this summer.

The report states that Tuchel is keen to bring in new forwards in the summer after a poor season in front of goal, with club-record signing Romelu Lukaku failing to settle in the system at Chelsea.

The Belgian's lawyer has met with Inter Milan to discuss a return to the Serie A as he could depart in the summer, with Chelsea looking for other forward options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TG0lA_0fvkHJKf00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City is being monitored, according to the report. The England international has just a year left on his deal with the Premier League champions and could be available for a cut-price this summer.

Furthermore, Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig is attracting interest but Chelsea know that it will be difficult to persuade RB Leipzig to part with their star.

Jonathan David of Lille, Benfica's Darwin Nunez and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele are other targets.

The report finalised by stating that Robert Lewandowski is a player that Tuchel would 'love' to sign but he wishes to join Barcelona.

