Williamsport, PA

Man allegedly threatened juveniles with a firearm to perform sex acts

By Brett Crossley
 4 days ago
Lycoming County Crimewatch

Williamsport, Pa. — Police said a Williamsport man used a gun to threaten juveniles into performing sex acts.

Devin Eugine Mims, 35, also offered juveniles money for acts they said were committed between 2020 and 2021, according to a release from Williamsport Police. Mims allegedly recorded several of the encounters.

Court records show Mims was charged with more than 300 counts for his alleged role in the crimes. Those charges include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with minors, trafficking individuals, aggravated indecent assault, sexual abuse of children, witness intimidation, promoting prostitution, sexual abuse of children, and corruption of minors. All are felonies.

Mims was denied bail during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Gary Whiteman. He will remain incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison until a June 7 hearing with Judge Ryan Tira.

