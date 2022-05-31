Blake Shapen Ready to Take Command of Baylor’s Huddle
By Collier Logan
Inside The Bears
4 days ago
There’s much for Baylor fans to be hopeful for with Blake Shapen taking over as the Bears starting quarterback.
To say that quarterback Blake Shapen was on fire in the Baylor’s Bears Big 12 Championship victory over Oklahoma State last year would be an understatement.
In his second career start, due to an injury to Bears’ starter Gerry Bohanon , the then-freshman Shapen completed 17 consecutive passes during the first half, a Big 12 Championship Game record, as well as three touchdowns. The Bears defeated the Cowboys 21-16.
Now in the spring of 2022, the young gunslinger has come up with another big win: being named Baylor’s starting quarterback for the fall. He beat out last year’s starter, Bohanon, who is now going to play for USF, during spring practice and will be looking to continue his undefeated streak as a starter (2-0).
That’s not to say Shapen can’t move though. He’s quick and elusive, having shown some wheels on his 28-yard run against Kansas State last year, but he’s just a bit slighter in stature (6’0” and 195-pounds) than Bohanon was and Grimes can’t risk putting him in harm’s way too frequently.
Grimes’ offense will likely resemble the one he ran at BYU for Zach Wilson, who saw wild success in the system and was the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (New York Jets).
Catching Shapen’s passes will be redshirt senior Gavin Holmes, the most experienced receiver left on Baylor’s roster after losing Tyquan Thornton and Drew Estrada to the NFL. He’s missed the last two seasons with ACL issues but has seen by far the most field action.
It will be one tall task to replicate last year’s 12-win, Big 12 championship season, but Shapen has already shone brightly on big stages and the Bears offense appears to be looking at a very bright future.
