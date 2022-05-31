ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Blake Shapen Ready to Take Command of Baylor’s Huddle

By Collier Logan
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IH1Tq_0fvkHC9a00

There’s much for Baylor fans to be hopeful for with Blake Shapen taking over as the Bears starting quarterback.

To say that quarterback Blake Shapen was on fire in the Baylor’s Bears Big 12 Championship victory over Oklahoma State last year would be an understatement.

In his second career start, due to an injury to Bears’ starter Gerry Bohanon , the then-freshman Shapen completed 17 consecutive passes during the first half, a Big 12 Championship Game record, as well as three touchdowns. The Bears defeated the Cowboys 21-16.

Now in the spring of 2022, the young gunslinger has come up with another big win: being named Baylor’s starting quarterback for the fall. He beat out last year’s starter, Bohanon, who is now going to play for USF, during spring practice and will be looking to continue his undefeated streak as a starter (2-0).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ccdpC_0fvkHC9a00

In a little over two and a half games, the Louisiana native passed for just south of 600 yards to go along with five touchdowns and, perhaps most impressively, zero interceptions.

Shapen’s proven ability to take care of the ball is something that head coach Dave Aranda has to be excited about as Baylor boasted one of the nation's best turnover margins last year (27-15, ranked No. 7 in the nation). He’s also been clutch.

During third-down passes in 2021, Shapen went 17 of 20 for 142 yards and three touchdowns. That’s a quarterback rating of 194.1. It does not get much better than that. Well, unless one looks even closer at Shapen’s third-down passes.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

During plays when it was third down and 10 or more, Shapen’s accuracy proved to be incredible under pressure. Six of seven, 74 yards passing and a touchdown. That’s an even higher quarterback rating of 221.7. Remember, this past season was Shapen’s first chance to truly play. He redshirted in 2020.

Shapen has dynamic playmaking ability and huge long-term potential with plenty of eligibility remaining to continue to improve. Baylor will lose 1,600 yards of rushing offense as running back Abram Smith departs, so there will be an increased load on Shapen’s shoulders. He likely benefited from defenses focusing on Smith during his unforeseen starts.

Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes will inevitably retool the Bears' offense away from some of the designed quarterback power runs utilized last season for the bulkier Bohanon (6’3” and 221 pounds).

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7wZK_0fvkHC9a00

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

That’s not to say Shapen can’t move though. He’s quick and elusive, having shown some wheels on his 28-yard run against Kansas State last year, but he’s just a bit slighter in stature (6’0” and 195-pounds) than Bohanon was and Grimes can’t risk putting him in harm’s way too frequently.

Grimes’ offense will likely resemble the one he ran at BYU for Zach Wilson, who saw wild success in the system and was the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (New York Jets).

Catching Shapen’s passes will be redshirt senior Gavin Holmes, the most experienced receiver left on Baylor’s roster after losing Tyquan Thornton and Drew Estrada to the NFL. He’s missed the last two seasons with ACL issues but has seen by far the most field action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1by47t_0fvkHC9a00

His familiarity could prove to be a security blanket for Shapen as he takes the reins. Holmes is already excited about the offense saying, "We're always learning…They're always throwing new stuff at us, it's never the same. There are always some new additions, new things we're working on. I think it's just a matter of getting those things down. There are always going to be new things for us to learn."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42IsyB_0fvkHC9a00

Shapen will also have a bevy of young route runners, such as freshmen Josh Cameron and sophomore Monaray Ball, who has seen the second-most snaps behind Holmes.

Shapen will have a slightly more challenging road ahead now that he’ll be the opponents’ main focus, but in Grimes’ system, the young playmaker could thrive early and often this season.

Blake Shapen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBfGk_0fvkHC9a00

Blake Shapen

It will be one tall task to replicate last year’s 12-win, Big 12 championship season, but Shapen has already shone brightly on big stages and the Bears offense appears to be looking at a very bright future.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter

Follow Inside the Bears on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star QB recruiting target sets official visit date to Florida

The recruiting trail is blazing hot as the summer months begin to roll in, and for Florida football, June looks like it will be hopping for Billy Napier and his staff. After spending the spring season hobnobbing with the top prospects in the nation both on and off campus, the Gators are getting set to host a laundry list of coveted recruits over the next month looking to lure them to the Swamp.
PITTSBURG, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
State
Louisiana State
Outsider.com

SEC Announces Revised Scheduling Formats Once Oklahoma, Texas Join League in 2025-26

I guess it is never too early for the SEC to start preparing for the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns to join the league in three years. SEC presidents and chancellors have been meeting during the league’s SEC Spring Meetings in Sandestin, Florida. They have approved regular season and postseason schedules for six sports starting with the 2025-26 season – most notably for men’s and women’s basketball.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Grimes
Person
Dave Aranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Bears#Jets#Kansas State#Huddle#American Football#College Football#Usf
Inside The Bears

Inside The Bears

Waco, TX
92
Followers
60
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/baylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy