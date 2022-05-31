ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City Chairman Reveals Fascinating 85 Percent Statistic Regarding the Academy

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ki5UY_0fvkH7pC00

Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed that 85% of the Manchester City academy is made up of players from the local area.

After millions and millions of investment, the Manchester City academy is slowly starting to produce quality at the highest level.

Phil Foden - now a four-time Premier League winner - is the first major success story. A local lad who arrived at the club at eight years old and is now a regular member of the first team at 21.

Other players are now threatening to break into such a star-studded squad. Cole Palmer made his City debut this year and has even notched goals in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

James McAtee is another who is Salford-born and looking more and more likely to make his mark next season. Recently, the promising midfielder signed a three-year extension to his current contract.

Despite criticism in the past, the state-of-the-art CFA complex is finally starting to reap its rewards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mo9R_0fvkH7pC00

Speaking in his annual end-of-season interview , club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has provided fans with a fascinating statistic regarding the academy's development.

IMAGO / Sportimage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shviM_0fvkH7pC00

"It is what we have been building for many years and now it is there and it is performing at the highest level.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iv7JQ_0fvkH7pC00

"When you talk about the academy, let me give you one data point that people don't appreciate.

IMAGO / News Images

"In the age group between 8 and 23, we have over 200 players, 85% are local. When you look at all the records and success last year and the years before, it is happening while we are developing our local talent base in the area," Al Mubarak concluded.

Foden - commonly known as the Stockport Iniesta - is one major example of a player from the local area making it at City.

The fact that 85% of the players inside the academy are now of that mold is certainly something supporters will take huge encouragement and excitement from for the future.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Liverpool’s Highest Earners Revealed, Three Players On At Least £200,000 Per Week

Liverpool’s wage bill has been unveiled, and Virgil van Dijk tops the list, raking in a whopping £11.4 million a year. This comes as no surprise as the Dutch centre back is one of the most important players for Jurgen Klopp, Van Dijk is the record holder for the longest run without defeat at home in the Premier League, his last defeat at Anfield was against Liverpool, when he was playing for Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Khaldoon Al Mubarak
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Statistic#Uk
Financial World

Paul Pogba choosed a new club

Numerous football sources in Italy, including Sky Sport Italia, Gazzetta dello Sport and Sportitalia, claim that Pogba will sign for Juventus next week, and that he will have a contract that will guarantee him 8 million euros per season. Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City led them, but Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Financial World

Camila Cabello speaks about "rude" fans and her performance last night

Singer Camila Cabello performed last night in the Champions League final, and after the embarrassment she experienced, she spoke out, criticizing the fans who disturbed her during her performance. Camila, on the eve of Liverpool's match against Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris, had to go on stage to perform some of her hits, and she was looking forward to that opportunity.
UEFA
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy