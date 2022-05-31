ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Colombia peso, market rally as business-friendly candidate advances

By Nelson Bocanegra, Julia Symmes Cobb
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRlrl_0fvkH4B100
Colombian centre-right presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernandez of Anti-Corruption Rulers' League Party shows a ballo as he casts his vote at a polling station during the first round of the presidential election in Bucaramanga, Colombia May 29, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

BOGOTA, May 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso and stock exchange closed higher on Tuesday, in the first session since the contest to elect the country's next president narrowed to two candidates, including business-friendly construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez.

Leftist Gustavo Petro, who has promised profound social and economic change, won 40.3% of votes in Sunday's first round, while Hernandez, who has drawn support for his promises to tackle corruption, unexpectedly tallied 28.2%.

Hernandez, already backed by former center-right candidate Federico Gutierrez and likely many of his supporters, may be tough for Petro to beat. read more

The peso closed up 4.16% to 3,770 pesos per dollar, its sharpest daily increase since December 2010 and strongest value against the dollar since April 20. The COLCAP (.COLCAP) stock exchange was up 4.63% to 1,603.23 points at the end of trading.

Petro, a former mayor of Bogota, is making his third bid for the presidency promising free public university, a ban on new oil and gas projects and a pension reform to provide payments to the poorest.

Hernandez, a farmer's son who made his fortune building low-income housing, says he will reduce the size of government and use the savings to pay off student debt, cut the value added tax nearly in half to 10% and combine a group of subsidies into one basic income.

Hernandez, who is financing his own campaign and has eschewed traditional advertising in favor of eccentric TikTok videos, is broadly seen as friendlier to the market - which was closed on Monday.

"Hernandez is seen as less negative...he represents some continuity in terms of economic freedom and free business," said Andres Abadia, head economist for Latin America for Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"The markets have begun an important rally because the possibility of a disruptive change is now not the base scenario," said Sergio Olarte, head economist for Colombia at Scotiabank.

Despite the 77-year-old's business credentials, Capital Economics said in a note on Monday that Hernandez may present a larger threat than Petro.

"Neither Hernandez nor Petro are likely to tighten fiscal policy to reduce public debt risks, while both advocate higher trade barriers which bodes poorly for Colombia's growth prospects," the note said.

"(Hernandez's) plan to slash taxes would cause the public debt-to-GDP ratio to surge (although we think it would continue to rise under Petro too)," it added. "Over the medium term, Hernandez's plan to raise trade barriers would weigh on productivity and economic growth (Petro appears to advocate more moderate trade protection)."

The two men, who both have pledged to fully implement a 2016 peace deal with FARC rebels and seek talks with remaining guerrilla group the ELN, will face off again on June 19. read more

Hernandez has pushed back on accusations he will now represent the country's right-wing parties, saying he will accept anyone who wants to vote for him but will not negotiate policies in exchange for alliances.

Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Alistair Bell and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Peru's congress gives Castillo go-ahead to attend Americas summit

LIMA, June 2 (Reuters) - Peru's congress gave President Pedro Castillo the go-ahead on Thursday to attend this month's Summit of Americas, adding another South American president to a meeting that the United States is hosting but that has seen uncertainty over attendance. The legislature's approval is a requirement in...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Petro
The Independent

US puts $5m bounty on ‘drug queen’ thought to head notorious Honduran crime cartel

The US government has put a $5m bounty on a grandmother “drug queen” it claims heads up a notorious Honduran crime cartel.Herlinda Bobadilla, who is also known as La Chinda, is accused by officials of leading a criminal family that smuggles cocaine from Honduras to the US.The reward is also being offered for the arrest of her sons, Juan Carlos and Tito Montes Bobadilla.Authorities accuse Ms Bobadilla of running a drug smuggling network using planes, boats, and trucks that move the drugs from Colombia through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually into the United States.“Their leadership roles in the Montes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'The most dangerous drug trafficker in the world' is extradited from Colombia to America under heavy armed guard: 'Otoniel' led the violent Gulf Clan before being caught in operation with 500 soldiers and 22 helicopters after a decade on the run

Colombian drug lord Dairo Antonio ‘Otoniel’ Úsuga will be arraigned before a federal court judge in New York on Thursday. Úsuga, the leader of the notorious Gulf Clan cartel, was turned over to Drug Enforcement Agents in the South American nation’s capital of Bogotá on Thursday afternoon and flown to a New York-area airport where he arrived later in the evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Farc#Peso#Latin America#Colcap
Reuters

Authorities discover narco-tunnel on U.S.-Mexico border

MEXICO CITY, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. anti-narcotics agents have discovered a drug-smugglers' tunnel running under the U.S.-Mexico border and equipped with a rail track, electricity and ventilation system, the U.S. Department of Justice said. The so-called "narco-tunnel" led from the Mexican city of Tijuana to a warehouse 300 feet...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Colombian cartel stages 'armed strike' over leader's extradition

A Colombian drug cartel has set fire to dozens of vehicles, retaliating over the extradition of the group's leader to the United States on trafficking charges, authorities said Friday. The United States accuses Usuga and the Gulf Clan of trafficking at least 73 tons of cocaine into the US between 2003 and 2012.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Reuters

Philippines' Marcos says he discussed defence deal with U.S. envoy

MANILA, May 23 (Reuters) - Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday he discussed the extension of a joint military agreement with an envoy of defence ally the United States, after meetings with senior diplomats of four countries. Ambassadors of Japan, India and South Korea and the U.S. U.S....
WORLD
Reuters

Time is running out for Russia, German economy minister says

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany must work harder to reduce its energy-dependence on Russia but Western sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are still taking a heavy toll on the Russian war machine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday. "The Russian economy is collapsing," Habeck...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Mexico agrees to take back more migrants from Cuba and Nicaragua under Trump-era Covid rules

The Biden administration has quietly begun expelling Cubans and Nicaraguans to Mexico under the Title 42 public health order that denies migrants the chance to seek asylum, officials say.The US struck an agreement with Mexico to expel up to 100 Cubans and 20 Nicaraguans a day from San Diego, El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity.“This was done due to the exponential increase in arrivals from both countries to Mexico and the United States,” a Mexican official told the Washington Post on condition of anonymity.The move...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

461K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy